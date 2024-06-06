Insider Reveals What LeBron James Told Lakers Amid Dan Hurley Buzz

LeBron James distanced himself from the Los Angeles Lakers coaching search. But his words still carried weight nonetheless.
According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, James told the Lakers to look for a coach who would lead the franchise beyond his playing years. And that’s what they did as they are heavily pursuing back-to-back NCAA champion coach Dan Hurley of UConn, which ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first broke on early Thursday, June 6.
“When LeBron met with the Lakers to talk about the head-coaching searching, what he told them was ‘Don’t make a decision based on me for this next year or two. Make the best decision that you can make for the Lakers franchise for the next decade,'” Windhorst said on “Get Up” on Thursday.
Post-LeBron Lakers Coach
JJ Redick as Frontrunner Was a Smokescreen
The Lakers’ top target was Hurley all along, according to Wojnarowski, which contradicted The Athletic’s Shams Charania’s June 4 report that the team was zeroing in on Redick and it was expected to be announced after the NBA Finals.
The rumor of Redick poised to take over the Lakers coaching job got some legs when he did not dismiss Charania’s reporting that he was the frontrunner.
“My focus is on the NBA Finals. In terms of Shams, that will be addressed once the season is over,” Redick said on the “GoJo and Golic” podcast on June 5. “I’ll just say that.”
According to Los Angeles Times’ Dan Woike, the Redick news was just a smokescreen.
“Internally at the top, though, that assessment was met with talk of a wide-open process, with some dismissing the Redick talk as the leader as just “noise”,” Los Angeles Times’ Dan Woike wrote on June 6.
The level of secrecy of the Lakers’ pursuit of Hurley even sent shockwaves within the organization.
“I don’t know if I’ve ever been more shocked,” one high-ranking official told Woike.
Hurley’s emergence from out of nowhere also left oddsmakers stunned.
As of June 5, Redick was the odds-on favorite to become the Lakers’ next coach. DraftKings listed Redick as a -210 favorite (67.7% probability) with James Borrego a distant second at +400 (20% probability). They listed 19 candidates as they even included former Lakers players Rajon Rondo and Pau Gasol, for bettors, who can track all the odds from their favorite sportsbooks at Bettor In Green, to choose from.
But Hurley was not on the list.