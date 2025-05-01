LeBron James Announces Personal News After Lakers Season End

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves did not go as planned, and Los Angeles fell to Minnesota, 103-96, on Wednesday, April 30, in the final game of the series. One of the biggest stars on the Lakers’ squad and in the entire NBA, of course, is LeBron James, and King James had some emotional words to share after the loss.

Following the end of the Lakers’ season, James reflected on the run and got personal. It’s about more than basketball to him, after all.

LeBron James Reflets on Family and Basketball

Following the tough loss to the Timberwolves, James made a personal admission and revealed his No. 1 accomplishment. He said tjhat it wasn’t even close: playing alongside his son, Bronny.

“Number one for sure,” James said, when asked where playing with Bronny sits on his tally of accomplishments. “That’s easy. That’s not even close. To be able to play the game that I love and to be able to be along my son this whole year has been one of the most gratifying, satisfying journeys I’ve ever been on.”

James added, “Just to see his growth from the moment he was drafted when we were all in New York at the draft party to seeing him in summer league struggle early on … and pick it up towards the end.”

A big moment for James was the Lakers’ preseason game Oct. 6 in Palm Desert, California, when he and Bronny shared the court for the first time together ever. James spoke about moments such as those and praised his son for his hard work.

“I just saw he has a bright future because not only can he play the game of basketball, he’s just a great … kid,” James said. “And you can ask anybody, any one of his teammates, any one of the coaches. Just a joy to be around, and I have to say that I have a lot to do with that.” That last part he said grinning.

Bronny James also commented about the season and how he feels that he has progressed during this important rookie year.

“Just growing as a player that I was put in a situation that it could be difficult for a lot of people,” Bronny said, according to USA Today. “So, I think just pushing through that and growing at the same time is just something to be proud of as I go through my career. So I think it was a great year for me.”

Play

Los Angeles Lakers Coach Speaks Out on Season

Lakers coach JJ Redick spoke to reporters after the season-ending game and said that he had a bittersweet feeling following the loss.

“There’s always a mix of disappointment and gratitude,” Redick said. “Certainly disappointed (because this result is) not something that I ever envisioned with this team, having to go in and talk to them after losing in the first round, but give Minnesota a lot of credit.”

He added that the Timberwolves are “a really good basketball team, and I think our guys played hard enough and did all the right things. We tried to make it work with what we had, and came up a little short.”