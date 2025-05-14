LeBron James Predicted to Make Major Lakers Move

At 40 years old, it wouldn’t be a big surprise if LeBron James decided to retire from the NBA at any moment. However, it’s looking like he’ll have at least one more season in him.

What he decides will have big ramifications for the Los Angeles Lakers going forward. Now that Luka Doncic is the likely future of the franchise, the team is less reliant on James, but if they don’t have a path to add another superstar, it would be best for them to keep the future Hall of Famer around.

That said, any dream of James taking a discount is likely dead on arrival. Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report projects James to opt out of his current contract, but end up back in Los Angeles on another pricey contract.

“He holds a $52.6 million player option for next season, per Spotrac, and there could be some interest in simply picking it up. If he made clear this would be his last go-round, the Lakers could celebrate his every step on a season-long farewell tour, which would conveniently include an L.A.-based All-Star Game,” Buckley wrote. “Maybe he’s not interested in putting that much finality to it, though. Not with his son, Bryce James, potentially becoming draft-eligible in 2026. LeBron lasting long enough to team up with Bronny James is incredible, but suiting up alongside both of his sons would certainly hold some appeal.

“Look for James to give himself a bit of wiggle room, then, by declining his option and re-signing with the Lakers on a two-year, roughly $105 million deal with a player option on the second season.”

Do Lakers Want to Pay James $105 Million?

Kobe Bryant is arguably the greatest Laker ever, but when he was clearly past his prime, the team gave him a massive contract that set them back for a few years. This isn’t the same situation, as James is already older than Bryant was when he retired, and he continues to play at a high level.

That said, James did show signs of slowing down in the playoffs, and injuries are starting to become a more regular occurrence. Committing $105 million to James might not be as appealing with Doncic in the building.

The Lakers likely won’t be able to replace James with a player better than him this offseason, so they may end up paying him whatever he wants. In this scenario, it’s still a short-term commitment for Los Angeles.

Any Chance James Retires?

Many all-time great players like to announce that their retiring either before or during the season so that they can have a farewell tour. It’s hard to imagine that James doesn’t want something like that.

Retiring unceremoniously after a first-round exit in the playoffs would be a sour note to go out on. He is dealing with a knee injury, and if that’s serious enough, that could push him to retire. If the knee is fine, he’ll likely play next season. He’s already in uncharted territory, so there’s no way of knowing how much longer he’ll play. At this point, it seems like he could play until he’s in his mid-40s if he wants to.