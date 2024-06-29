LeBron James Makes Final Decision on $99 Million Contract

The NBA’s all-time leading scorer will go into year 22 on a new contract. LeBron James is declining his $51 million player option for next season, and entering unrestricted free agency.

Shams Charania of The Athletic was first with reports on the Los Angeles Lakers‘ star.

Just In: Los Angeles Lakers four-time champion LeBron James intends to opt out of his $51.4 million player option for next season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The expectation is James will return to the Lakers on a new deal. pic.twitter.com/wQAbSAwCQD — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 29, 2024

The option is apart of a two-year, $99 million contract he signed with the Lakers in 2023.

Now he’ll look to sign another deal to remain in Los Angeles, where he’ll have the opportunity to play his son Bronny, who was drafted 55th overall in the 2024 NBA Draft.

James is coming off of his sixth season with the Lakers. He averaged 25.7 points, 8.3 assists, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game.

