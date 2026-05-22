LeBron James Decision Timeline for Lakers Gets Prediction

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 28: Lebron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers in action against the Sacramento Kings at Crypto.com Arena on December 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)
The future of LeBron James is one of the NBA’s biggest questions heading into the 2026 offseason. The 41-year-old’s contract with the Los Angeles Lakers is expiring, and his desire to play another season is unknown.
There is an assumption that LeBron James will give it another go for season 24. His potentially final run may not be with the Lakers, however.
NBA Insider Brian Windorst Predicts LeBron’s Decision Timeline
GettyOKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA – MAY 5: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the first half against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game One of the Second Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Paycom Center on May 5, 2026 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Joshua Gateley/Getty Images)
“On May 22, this is what I think: I think by the draft, which is one month from today, we will know whether LeBron will be a Laker or not,” Windhorst said.
“If he’s not going to be a Laker, then he can wait until August or September. He’s going to watch what everybody else does and where his situation is going to fit.”
The Lakers Are Favorites–But There Is Competition
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – APRIL 24: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on April 24, 2026 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)
The obvious move for LeBron is to return to the Lakers. He just wrapped up his eighth season with the team and lives out in California with his family.
Still, the idea of returning to the Cleveland Cavaliers for a third stint might pop into LeBron’s head as a good idea from time to time. After all, Ohio is his first home.
GettyOKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA – MAY 05: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the second quarter of a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game One of the Second Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Paycom Center on May 05, 2026 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Joshua Gateley/Getty Images)
Based on Windhorst’s prediction, LeBron James might do the Lakers a solid and give them a heads-up about his return early on, so they know to factor him into their roster-building for the 2026-2027 season.
But if James waits beyond the early windows of free agency to make his decision, then his next team wouldn’t have the same advantage if he decides to move on from LA.
For the time being, LeBron’s future remains a mystery. If Windhorst’s hunch is correct, the NBA could have an answer next month, when the league is preparing to welcome the newest wave of rookies at the 2026 NBA Draft.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
The future of LeBron James is one of the NBA’s biggest questions heading into the 2026 offseason. The 41-year-old’s contract with the Los Angeles Lakers is expiring, and his desire to play another season is unknown. There is an assumption that LeBron James will give it another go for season 24. His potentially final run […]