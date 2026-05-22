LeBron James Decision Timeline for Lakers Gets Prediction

The future of LeBron James is one of the NBA’s biggest questions heading into the 2026 offseason. The 41-year-old’s contract with the Los Angeles Lakers is expiring, and his desire to play another season is unknown.

There is an assumption that LeBron James will give it another go for season 24. His potentially final run may not be with the Lakers, however.

NBA Insider Brian Windorst Predicts LeBron’s Decision Timeline

On ESPN on Friday morning, the NBA Insider Brian Windhorst predicted the timeline of LeBron’s decision regarding the Lakers.

“On May 22, this is what I think: I think by the draft, which is one month from today, we will know whether LeBron will be a Laker or not,” Windhorst said.

“If he’s not going to be a Laker, then he can wait until August or September. He’s going to watch what everybody else does and where his situation is going to fit.”

The Lakers Are Favorites–But There Is Competition

The obvious move for LeBron is to return to the Lakers. He just wrapped up his eighth season with the team and lives out in California with his family.

Still, the idea of returning to the Cleveland Cavaliers for a third stint might pop into LeBron’s head as a good idea from time to time. After all, Ohio is his first home.

Based on Windhorst’s prediction, LeBron James might do the Lakers a solid and give them a heads-up about his return early on, so they know to factor him into their roster-building for the 2026-2027 season.

But if James waits beyond the early windows of free agency to make his decision, then his next team wouldn’t have the same advantage if he decides to move on from LA.

For the time being, LeBron’s future remains a mystery. If Windhorst’s hunch is correct, the NBA could have an answer next month, when the league is preparing to welcome the newest wave of rookies at the 2026 NBA Draft.