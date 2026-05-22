LeBron James Defends Jalen Duren Amid Lakers Free Agency Rumors

Following a rough run with the Detroit Pistons in the 2026 NBA Playoffs, Jalen Duren is heading into free agency for the first time as a restricted prospect.

The basketball world might be down on Duren at this time, but he was defended by one of the most prominent figures in the game, LeBron James. Fitting timing, considering the Los Angeles Lakers have been frequently linked to Duren as potential suitors.

LeBron James Defends Jalen Duren–What Was Said?

“Jalen Duren had a great year,” James said on Mind The Game. “All-Star this year. And it was his first—I think I remember a quote from, I think it was Jarrett Allen maybe last year or the year before, when they lost to the Knicks. And he said, ‘Maybe the lights were a little too bright.’—You have to go through something at times.”

Duren just wrapped up his second playoff run with the Pistons. Despite having a little experience from last year’s run, which ended in six games, Duren looked regressed when it mattered the most.

In 14 games, Duren made 51.4% of his shots from the field, averaging 10.2 points per game. He also came down with 8.5 rebounds and blocked 1.2 shots.

In James’ eyes, Duren will be just fine. He’s still young (22 years old), and hasn’t hit his prime in the NBA.

The Lakers Could Benefit From The Playoff Struggles

A good season overall will help Duren secure a big contract in free agency. The question will be whether he’ll get maxed out or not.

After Duren and the Pistons didn’t agree to terms on an extension before the 2025 deadline, some light rumors linked the Lakers and Duren together. It was and will remain wishful thinking for Lakers fans to hope that Duren will fall in their laps.

Not only are the Pistons still interested in bringing Duren back for the long run, but he’ll still cost a hefty price. At the end of the day, he’s an All-Star. Duren was one of the best centers in the game during the 2025-2026 NBA season.

The Pistons’ big man averaged 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, and nearly 1.0 blocks per game.