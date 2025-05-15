LeBron James Predicted to Play Final Game for Team Other Than Lakers

It’s a new era for the Los Angeles Lakers now that Luka Doncic is on the team. While LeBron James is still part of the franchise, he’s in his 40s now, and the team can’t be built around him.

At this point in his career, it could make more sense for James to retire than to get a fresh start with a new team. However, there’s one team where it might make some sense.

James was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers and has already returned to the team once. They just finished off a disappointing playoff run, and it’s clear that they could use a player like James, who has won in the playoffs.

The future Hall of Famer can opt out of his Lakers contract this offseason. Many expect him to re-sign a new contract with Los Angeles, but some believe he could return home. Fox Sports’ Jason Smith believes that James’ last NBA games won’t be with the Lakers.

“The door is open for LeBron to finish his career in Cleveland … he can finish exactly how he wants to and win another championship, he is at arm’s length with the Lakers, it’s Luka’s team now,” Smith said on his radio show.

Would James Want to Make a Change This Late in Career?

If there’s any team that could make sense for James outside of the Lakers, it would be the Cavaliers. He’s spent most of his life in the area, and it would be an easy transition to get back.

Plus, the Cavaliers might be favorites to win the championship with him back on the roster. They were the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference this season, and the No. 2 seed in the previous two seasons. Despite that, they’ve gone 11-15 in the playoffs across the last three seasons, and haven’t made it past the second round.

A player like James, who doesn’t wilt in the playoffs, would be huge for them.

James Unlikely to Take Pay Cut

While it would be a fun storyline, James going back to Cleveland is likely impossible. The only options they have are that James would be willing to sign at the minimum or the Lakers sending them the star in a sign-and-trade.

According to The Athletic’s Jovan Buha, James isn’t likely to take a pay cut.

“The Lakers need to find a way to add more size, defense, shooting and athleticism around Doncic, which is far easier said than done,” Buha wrote. “And they need to do so with limited roster-building tools, especially if James doesn’t take a pay cut, as The Athletic previously reported is unlikely. In that case, the Lakers will likely only have the $5.7 million taxpayer midlevel exception and a few trade assets at their disposal (one first-round pick, several expiring contracts and Dalton Knecht).”

Now, just because he isn’t willing to give the Lakers a pay cut doesn’t mean he wouldn’t be willing to do that with the Cavaliers, but that seems highly unlikely. Unless the Lakers don’t want James back, he’ll almost certainly be in Los Angeles next season.