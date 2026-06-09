Lakers’ LeBron James Gives a Hint on When He Might Retire

The Los Angeles Lakers have had LeBron James on the roster for the last eight seasons. He was the best player on the 2020 team that won an NBA championship in the bubble. Not only that, but he is one of the greatest players of all time.

For the first time since moving to Los Angeles, James is considering leaving the Lakers. He is a free agent, and he is looking to win one more championship before he retires. Quite frankly, he mentioned that he hasn’t fully made a retirement decision this offseason yet.

In a recent interview, James revealed when he might consider hanging up the basketball shoes for good.

LeBron James Will Let His Mind Decide Retirement Decision

In an interview with Time Magazine, James revealed when he might consider retirement. He essentially boiled it down to when he decides he doesn’t love the game anymore, he will leave it.

“It’s up to the mind. Where the mind goes, the body will lay. When I’m not in love with getting to the arenas on game days five hours before to start my preparation, if I’m out of love with getting to practice 2½ hours beforehand, then I know I’ll be done. Because then I’m going to start cheating the game.”

James is not unlike many athletes once they reach a certain point. Once elite athletes stop loving the grind of preparation, that’s when they know it is time to retire. While it doesn’t seem that James is ready to retire yet, it’s pretty clear that time is approaching.

It would be surprising to see LeBron James retire this offseason when he showed in the playoffs that he’s still a very good player. While he can’t lead a team to a title anymore, he could certainly be the third-best player on a championship team. That might be the role he is looking for.

The Lakers Have to Decide Whether to Bring Back James

With how much cap space the Lakers have this offseason, they have to decide whether or not they want to bring back James. This past season, the Lakers had the 11th-worst defense in the NBA. James is no longer the elite defender he once was, and that’s something Los Angeles has to consider.

There is a chance that James decides to play for a team like the Warriors or the Cavaliers. If he does try to play for one of those teams, he will have to take a massive pay cut. At most, he would make the mid-level exception. He has never made that little amount of money in his NBA career.

How much James values a title compared to his salary will be a deciding factor in where he plays next season. After next season, all bets are off about a possible retirement decision. It’s a year-to-year proposition at that point.