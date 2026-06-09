LeBron James Says This Is the Greatest Accomplishment of His Career

LeBron James has won four NBA championships, four MVP awards, and become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

He has spent more than two decades rewriting the NBA record book and building one of the most influential careers in sports history.

But according to James, none of those accomplishments rank No. 1.

In a new interview published as part of TIME’s inaugural TIME100 Sports project, the Los Angeles Lakers star reflected on his journey from Akron, Ohio, to global superstardom and revealed the achievement he considers the greatest of his career.

It isn’t a championship.

It isn’t a scoring record.

It’s sharing an NBA court with his son, Bronny James.

LeBron and Bronny made history during the 2025-26 season when they became the first father-son duo to play together in an NBA game. The moment represented a dream LeBron had openly discussed for years and instantly became one of the league’s most memorable milestones.

When asked to reflect on his accomplishments, James did not hesitate.

“Out of all the sh*t I’ve done in basketball, that’s the best accomplishment I’ve ever had.”

For a player whose résumé includes virtually every major individual and team honor imaginable, the answer speaks to the significance of the moment.

Playing Alongside Bronny Meant More Than Any Trophy

LeBron has long spoken about his desire to share the NBA stage with one of his sons before retiring.

That goal became reality when Bronny reached the league and joined the Lakers organization, allowing the pair to make basketball history together.

The achievement added another chapter to a career already filled with historic moments. James has won championships with three franchises, earned Olympic gold medals, and established himself as one of the defining athletes of his generation.

Yet it is the opportunity to play alongside his son that he says stands above all of it.

The moment also represented something larger than basketball.

Throughout the TIME100 Sports profile, James repeatedly returned to the themes of family, legacy, and the people who helped him reach the highest level of the sport. He spoke about the importance of maintaining relationships with longtime friends and creating opportunities for those closest to him as his career evolved.

Those values have been central to James’ journey from the beginning, making his answer about Bronny especially fitting.

LeBron Earns Spot on TIME100 Sports List

James was one of the athletes featured in TIME’s inaugural TIME100 Sports list, which recognizes the most influential figures in sports.

The accompanying profile highlighted not only his accomplishments on the court but also his impact as a businessman, philanthropist, media entrepreneur, and cultural figure.

During the interview, James also reflected on the pressure he has faced throughout his life and career.

“When you feel like you’re being slighted, that’s a motivating factor.”

That mindset helped fuel a career that has stretched across more than 20 seasons and transformed James into one of the most recognizable athletes in the world.

His influence now extends far beyond basketball through ventures in entertainment, business, and community initiatives, including the I PROMISE School in his hometown of Akron.

Still, despite the championships, MVP awards, scoring records, and countless accolades, James says the accomplishment he values most has nothing to do with trophies.

For him, the greatest achievement of his legendary career was sharing the NBA floor with his son and making history together.