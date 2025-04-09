LeBron James Makes Historic Announcement

LeBron James is the kind of guy who has done it all. The Los Angeles Lakers star has broken so many records in the NBA and continues to do so, and he’s won NBA championships, so he has really experienced that best moments that one could as a star in the NBA.

But, there’s a new first for James. This one should please his fans who are kids, too.

LeBron James Gets Honored in a Fun Way

James, 40, is making history. He’s joined forces Mattel to become the brand’s very first Kenbassador and offer his very own doll.

The Mattel collab is in conjunction with the LeBron James Family Foundation. “With a commitment to redefining community and building stronger families, The LeBron James Family Foundation invests its time, resources and passion into creating generational change for the kids and families of James’ hometown in Akron, Ohio through a focus on education and co-curricular educational initiatives,” the foundation says in a statement.

The LeBron James doll, which is also the first Ken doll of a professional athlete, was made with the direct help of James. He helped design the doll’s clothing, a custom varsity jacket over the LeBron James Family Foundation’s signature We Are Family T-shirt, Nike Terminator High sneakers, Beats headphones, sunglasses, a fanny pack, a watch and his “I Promise” band.

“As a young kid, I was fortunate to have role models who not only inspired me but also showed me what’s possible through hard work and dedication,” James says in a release. “Now, as an adult, I understand how vital it is for young people to have positive figures to look up to. That’s why partnering with Barbie to release the LeBron James Kenbassadors doll is such an honor.”

James added, “It’s an opportunity to recognize the powerful impact of role models who instill confidence, inspire dreams, and show kids that they, too, can achieve greatness.”

New Ken Doll ‘Celebrates LeBron as a Role Model’

The powers at be at Mattel also shared their excitement for the new Ken doll. “Ken is Barbie’s longtime best friend and supporter,” Krista Berger, senior vice president of Barbie and global head of dolls, Mattel, said in the release.

Berger added, “We are excited to bring fans a new presentation of Ken that celebrates LeBron as a role model, his icon status, lasting impact on culture, and dedication to setting a positive example for the next generation to reach their limitless potential.”

Of course, the “Barbie” movie drew attention to the brand again, even though Barbie has never really gone out of style. The brand noted in a release that the movie created a newfound love for the longstanding doll, “recontextualizing the Barbie universe, including Ken.” Ryan Gosling, of course, played Ken and scored an Oscar nomination for his performance.

Those who want to get their hands on the new doll will be able to do so soon. The Barbie Signature LeBron James Kenbassadors doll will be for sale at select Target stores and online at Target, Amazon, Walmart and Mattel Creations for $75 beginning Monday, April 14 at 12 a.m. ET.