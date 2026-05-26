Lakers Get Intriguing Update On LeBron James Trade Rumors For $90M Big Man

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be busy this upcoming offseason as they hope to go after free agents and top trade targets to continue building a new roster around franchise star Luka Doncic for the future.

Specifically, the Lakers have been linked to a big-man upgrade for Deandre Ayton, as they reportedly want a new pick-and-roll partner and lob threat to play next to Doncic, and someone who can anchor the team’s defense for the next few years.

With that, a few names that could potentially be available stand out. But, with the uncertain future of LeBron James lingering, and ideas of him going back to the Cleveland Cavaliers ramping up after their Eastern Conference Finals exit, rumors of Jarrett Allen heading to the Lakers only look more realistic as time goes on.

Lakers Get New Update On Jarrett Allen As Trade Target

With the Cavaliers now out of the playoffs, losing to the New York Knicks in disappointing fashion, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints has reported that change could be coming in Cleveland, and that could include bringing James back in the final stage of his career.

The idea of James going back to the Cavaliers is nothing new, but according to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer isn’t looking to take a pay decrease, making the notion of the Lakers doing a sign-and-trade with Cleveland for a player like Allen all the more likely.

“The most plausible scenario for pursuing LeBron, assuming he would want to go back to Cleveland, is a sign-and-trade with the Los Angeles Lakers,” Siegel wrote. “A sign-and-trade for LeBron would undoubtedly involve Jarrett Allen ($28 million), whom the Lakers have targeted previously in trade rumors.”

The Lakers have been linked to Allen for a few months now as they hope to upgrade at the center position by finding an Ayton replacement. While there are other names on the board, if James wants to go back to Cleveland, the idea of adding Allen becomes a lot more likely.

Allen, 28, is set to begin a three-year, $90 million contract he signed with the Cavaliers next season, and per Bobby Marks of ESPN, that $30 million is the exact amount James is expected to earn, which makes the idea of the Lakers and Cavs swapping James and Allen all the more likely.

Los Angeles Needs A Player Like Allen Next To Luka Doncic

It remains to be seen with a James-Cavaliers reunion and what that could mean for Allen heading to the Lakers in a deal. However, Los Angeles is expected, and likely needs to find an upgrade at the center position to pair Doncic with a big man who fits his play style.

While he was still with the Dallas Mavericks, Doncic took the team to the 2024 NBA Finals playing with Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively, and Dwight Powell, all high-flying and athletic centers who have a lot to offer on both sides of the court.

Allen might not be that 40″ vertical type of player, but he is a strong pick-and-roll partner, and his rim-protection would be much-needed on a Lakers team that has struggled in that department over the past few years.

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If Los Angeles wants to unlock Doncic at his full capacity, he needs a true center to play with. He’s proven to have success with that archetype in the past, and the Lakers appear to have a lot of options on the table.

Names like Allen, Gafford, Robert Williams, Walker Kessler, and a few others have been linked to the Lakers over the past few months, and all would be solid options to play next to Doncic.

But specifically with Allen, he’s locked into his contract for the next three seasons. He might not be able to average 20 points a game, but he’s proven to be impactful on both sides of the ball, and like with James Harden, Doncic could draw even more potential out of the seven-footer at a fairly decent price tag.

The idea of the Lakers swapping James and Allen is certainly intriguing, and could very well become a reality if the 41-year-old is keen on a move back to his former team.