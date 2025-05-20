Lakers Star LeBron James Drops Significant Injury News

Toward the end of the Los Angeles Lakers‘ playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, LeBron James hurt his knee for the first time in his career. The team wasn’t able to advance, so they never had to put it to the test.

Luckily for James, he’s getting ample time to get his knee right before next season. He’s already on the mend. James provided the latest update on how his knee is feeling.

“Did you see me limp in here? Like I said last episode, it’s been a helluva lot better, but it’s getting better, though,” James told Steve Nash on “Mind the Game.” “Last time we spoke, I was, you know, but it’s getting better.”

James has been an iron man for much of his career, but injury issues have been more present later in his career. At 40, that’s not a surprise. The fact that he can still play as many games and minutes as he does is unprecedented in the modern NBA.

That said, this is another reminder that his time playing professional basketball is likely nearing its end. Another significant injury could be enough for him to finally walk away from the NBA.

Working out Has Been Difficult for James

Even when James retires, it’s hard to imagine he won’t do what he can to stay in excellent shape. At this point, he’s spent the majority of his life taking care of his body, and that’s unlikely to change.

However, with his knee issue, he hasn’t been able to be as active as he would like.

“I’m not a guy that likes to sit around. I have a lot of energy, and I hate sitting around, so this has definitely been— almost two weeks after the season, they always tell you to take time off, I’m just not that guy,” James told Nash.

Even with the knee, he’s still doing his best to do whatever work he can until he’s fully recovered.

“There’s just something that’s so abnormal when it comes to not being able to work out, not being able to sweat and things of that nature,” James added. “So I guess you kind of make up for it by getting in the steam room. You get in the sauna, sit outside … I can mess around a little bit with my daughter, so that definitely helps.

“Just try to stay active in some way, shape or form.”

Is It Time for James to Take a Step Back?

When the Lakers traded for Luka Doncic, James was finally able to be the No. 2 option on the team. Even with Anthony Davis on the roster, he was still the No. 1 option on most nights.

However, the Lakers may need James to take an even further step back. It’s clear that he was slowing down come playoff time. It’s difficult to expect a 40-year-old to still be great in the playoffs. The best situation for the Lakers could be if James becomes the No. 3 option. He will likely still be a No. 1 some nights, but keeping him fresh for the playoffs needs to be a priority next season.