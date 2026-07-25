LeBron James’ Decision After Lakers Exit Gets Unexpected Kevin Durant Response

For the first time since LeBron James stunned the NBA by leaving the Los Angeles Lakers, one of the league’s biggest stars publicly pushed back against the criticism.

Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant came to James’ defense Friday after a fan blasted the four-time NBA MVP’s decision to join the Philadelphia 76ers on a two-year veteran minimum contract. This move officially ended James’ iconic Lakers tenure.

The exchange quickly gained traction across social media, with Durant dismissing the backlash in his trademark unfiltered fashion.

A fan wrote on Threads, “LeBron to the 76ers for $4 million a year is such a slap to the face to Lakers fans.”

Durant wasted little time responding.

“Your face will heal at some point 😂😂😂😂.”

When another user accused Durant of working overtime to defend James, the former NBA MVP doubled down.

“I hate u lames. Bron just happens to be the topic at the moment, but when the fake outrage goes away and all the smoke clears, I’ll still be here tellin u that u ain’t [expletive].”

Durant’s comments added another layer to one of the NBA offseason’s most emotional storylines as Lakers fans continue processing James’ departure after helping restore the franchise to championship contention during his eight seasons in Los Angeles.

LeBron Already Explained Why He Left and Chose 76ers

James had already addressed his decision Thursday when he announced he was joining Philadelphia.

In a lengthy post on X, James revealed he seriously contemplated retirement after last season before deciding he still had one final championship pursuit left.

“I thought I was done when the season ended,” James wrote.

After stepping away from basketball to reflect, James concluded his priorities had shifted.

“This is my last decision. I’m not going for money. I’m not going for family. What am I really playing for at this point?”

His answer centered on one goal.

“I still want to sacrifice. I still want to work. I still want to grind. I still want to compete, to win and to have a chance at the feeling of winning another championship.”

James added that he believes he can help make the 76ers a championship team while embracing what he called “one last time” with a new fan base.

His explanation echoed reporting from ESPN senior NBA insider Shams Charania, who said James prioritized joining the team he believed gave him the strongest opportunity to compete for another title instead of pursuing the highest salary available.

End of a Lakers Era

For Lakers fans, Durant’s remarks arrive as emotions remain divided over James’ exit.

James helped deliver the franchise’s 2020 NBA championship and reestablished Los Angeles as one of the league’s premier destinations after several difficult seasons. His departure closes one of the most successful chapters in recent Lakers history while shifting the organization’s future squarely around Luka Dončić.

Whether fans agree with James’ decision or not, Durant made clear he believes criticism over the move is misplaced.

James’ choice wasn’t driven by money, according to his own explanation. It was about chasing one final championship opportunity — even if that meant ending his Lakers career and beginning the final chapter somewhere else.