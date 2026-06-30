LeBron James Responds to Lakers’ Farewell Message

The Los Angeles Lakers thanked LeBron James for eight unforgettable seasons.

James made sure to thank them right back.

Hours after informing the Lakers he would continue his career elsewhere, the four-time NBA champion responded publicly to the franchise’s emotional farewell message on social media, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to wear the purple and gold while reflecting on one of the most decorated chapters of his Hall of Fame career.

The exchange marked another respectful moment between James and the organization following the stunning news that he will leave Los Angeles in free agency.

LeBron Sends Heartfelt Response

After the Lakers posted a tribute thanking James for his eight seasons with the franchise, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer replied on X with a message filled with appreciation.

“No, THANK YOU! Truly a honor to wear the 💜💛 while trying to continuing the greatness & legacies that came before me! Hope I made a few proud during my stint. 🙏🏾🫡👑,” James wrote.

The message came shortly after the Lakers shared a graphic honoring James’ accomplishments and included a statement from team governor Jeanie Buss.

No, THANK YOU! Truly a honor to wear the 💜💛 while trying to continuing the greatness & legacies that came before me! Hope I made a few proud during my stint. 🙏🏾🫡👑 https://t.co/RmQ6uvvgv0 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 30, 2026

Lakers Thank Franchise Icon

The Lakers’ farewell post celebrated one of the most successful free-agent signings in franchise history.

“Thank you, LeBron 💜💛,” the organization wrote alongside a tribute recognizing his impact on and off the court.

The accompanying statement from Buss praised James for helping deliver the franchise’s 2020 NBA championship and for leaving a lasting legacy in Los Angeles.

“LeBron James is one of the greatest athletes in history,” Buss said. “We will always be thankful for his eight years with the Lakers — including the title he led us to in 2020 under the toughest imaginable circumstances and the countless records he broke in purple and gold.

“We wish him all the best in the future, both on the court and off. He will always be a cherished part of the Lakers family.”

Historic Lakers Run Comes to an End

James’ departure closes the longest tenure of his 23-year NBA career.

After signing with Los Angeles in 2018, he led the Lakers to the 2020 NBA championship, captured Finals MVP honors and became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer while wearing purple and gold.

Over eight seasons, James also helped guide the franchise through its transition from the post-Kobe Bryant era into the Luka Dončić era, remaining one of the league’s elite players even into his 40s.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Tuesday that James informed the Lakers he would play elsewhere in 2026-27, allowing the organization to move forward with its offseason plans.

Mutual Respect Defines the Farewell

While James’ decision ends one of the NBA’s most successful player-franchise partnerships of the past decade, the public exchange underscored the respect that remains between both sides.

Rather than a contentious goodbye, the Lakers thanked the superstar who helped restore the franchise to championship glory.

James responded with gratitude of his own, acknowledging the responsibility of wearing one of basketball’s most iconic uniforms.

His next destination remains unknown.

But before beginning the next chapter of his career, LeBron James made sure to leave Los Angeles with one final message:

“No, THANK YOU.”