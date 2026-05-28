LeBron James Will Never Be a Lakers Icon Like Kobe and Magic According to Former Executive

LeBron James’ future with the Los Angeles Lakers remains one of the NBA offseason’s biggest storylines, but a former Lakers executive believes the four-time NBA champion will never hold the same status in franchise history as Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, or Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Alan Rothenberg, the former NBA executive who worked with both the Lakers and Clippers before becoming U.S. Soccer president, made the comments during an interview with Kyle Odegard for “Canada Sports Betting”. Rothenberg discussed James’ legacy while also addressing the Lakers’ current roster situation around Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

“He will not be the Los Angeles icon like Kobe, Magic and Kareem are,” Rothenberg said. “He will be recognized more leaguewide, that this was an NBA force.”

The comments arrive at a critical point for the Lakers as James approaches free agency and the organization continues reshaping the roster around Doncic following the blockbuster trade that changed the franchise’s direction earlier this year.

Alan Rothenberg Explains Why LeBron James Differs From Kobe Bryant and Magic Johnson

Rothenberg acknowledged James’ impact on the Lakers and the NBA, but said his legacy is more closely tied to Cleveland than to Los Angeles.

“The place he will probably still be identified most with will be Cleveland,” Rothenberg said. “That was his hometown, and he brought them their first-ever championship. I think if he’s going to be identified with any city, it will be Cleveland more than anywhere else.”

James has spent eight seasons with the Lakers and helped deliver the franchise’s 2020 NBA championship inside the Orlando bubble. He also became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer during his tenure in Los Angeles.

Still, Rothenberg contrasted James’ Lakers run with the long-term identity Bryant, Johnson, and Abdul-Jabbar built with the organization.

Rothenberg also addressed the franchise’s current state following Doncic’s arrival. He said the Lakers now face major roster decisions while balancing James’ future with building around the younger superstar.

“At this point, (economics) really isn’t the issue,” Rothenberg said. “The issue would be, who do they bring in around Luka (Doncic)?”

Rothenberg praised James’ ability to remain productive at age 41 while accepting a secondary role alongside Doncic.

“LeBron is unbelievable, and he was very gracious in taking the supporting role,” Rothenberg said. “Obviously when Luka and (Austin) Reaves were injured, somehow at age-41 he took control of the team.”

Los Angeles Lakers Face Key LeBron James Contract Decisions

Questions surrounding James’ next contract have intensified following comments from ESPN insider Brian Windhorst on “The Hoop Collective” podcast.

According to Windhorst, James and his representatives want clarity from the Lakers regarding both a contract offer and the organization’s long-term plan.

“The LeBron side, from what I am told, would like the Lakers to come and say, ‘LeBron, here’s our plan for you,’ or ‘here’s what we were offering,’” Windhorst said. “And if they’re offering less than the max, here’s why.”

James earned $52.6 million last season and remains productive despite entering his 23rd NBA season. He averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists, and 6.1 rebounds while helping the Lakers remain competitive after Doncic’s arrival.

Lakers president Rob Pelinka already confirmed the franchise intends to reshape the roster around Doncic moving forward.

“The archetype of the roster that we want is going to be retrofitted around Luka and the things he needs,” Pelinka said during his postseason press conference.

Pelinka also publicly stated the Lakers “would love to have LeBron James” return next season, though the franchise must also address Austin Reaves’ future extension and additional roster upgrades.

Rothenberg said the Lakers’ championship aspirations will depend heavily on roster construction around Doncic.

“The Lakers obviously need a good big man and help on defense,” Rothenberg said. “Right now, their best players are great offensively but questionable defenders.”

Despite recent struggles to return to the NBA Finals, Rothenberg believes the Lakers remain one of sports’ strongest brands.

“Absolutely. Their brand is unbelievable,” Rothenberg said. “Attendance is 100 percent. Sponsorships are 100 percent. TV viewership is 100 percent. They have an awesome brand.”