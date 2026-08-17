LeBron James Makes Announcement After Day Out With Ex-Lakers Teammates

Four-time NBA champion LeBron James enjoyed a day out playing golf with ex-Los Angeles Lakers teammates Austin Reaves and Bronny James on Sunday, and it yielded remarkable results.

Novice golfer James announced on Instagram that he nearly sank his first-ever hole-in-one. The Philadelphia 76ers forward shared a video capturing his former Lakers teammates, friends and the “Bob Does Sports” crew shouting “Oh my god!” and “Look at this!” as his Titleist rolled tantalizingly close to the cup.

“Almost had my first hole in 1 today,” James wrote.

“I called it before I swung it too! Damn close.”

LeBron James Starts Channel

Besides the near hole-in-one video, James shared a lot of content on his IG Stories on Sunday, including motivational messages and clips promoting his new YouTube channel. Some of the clips included footage from his golf game against ex-Cleveland Cavaliers teammates in Scotland, the full video of which is available on YouTube.

Besides the near hole-in-one, James packed his Sunday IG Stories with motivational messages and clips promoting his new YouTube channel—including footage from a golf game with former Cleveland Cavaliers teammates in Scotland.

“Follow along as LeBron brings his friends and fans along for the journey as golf takes him to some of the world’s greatest courses,” reads the first video’s description.

“Come for the game, stay for the great local food, wine, and a whole lot of laughs along the way.”

LeBron James’ Passion for Golf

ESPN had more info on James’ new YouTube chanel:

“James debuted the new channel with a 90-plus-minute video featuring a reunion of the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers on a golfing trip in Scotland that took place in June. That Cavaliers team won the NBA championship — ending a 52-year title drought in Cleveland — with an historic comeback against the Golden State Warriors.”

Among the members of that historic Cavaliers team that travelled to Scotland were J.R. Smith, Richard Jefferson, Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson and Channing Frye.

James, who recently fell in love with golf, hopes that his growing passion for the sport will open the doors for other kids.

“My goal is to open doors for kids that look like me growing up in the inner city, to be able to go to country clubs at 7, 8, 9 years old and be able to go out and caddy or be able to go out and rent clubs and be able to be coached and play the game of golf,” James told Rich Kleiman at a recent Boardroom Summit, via ESPN.

“And it’s not because they can’t afford it. It’s because they have a passion of wanting to play that sport.”

James and his Sixers will face reigning NBA champions, the New York Knicks, on opening night on Tuesday, October 20.