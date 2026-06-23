Los Angeles Lakers Star LeBron James Makes Heartfelt Post

LeBron James is coming off his 23rd season in the NBA (and eighth playing for the Los Angeles Lakers).

The future Hall of Famer is still among the best players in the league at 41.

He finished last season with averages of 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 51.5% from the field and 31.7% from three-point range in 60 games.

LeBron James Makes Heartfelt Post

On Tuesday, James made a heartfelt post to Instagram that had over 52,000 likes in 35 minutes.

James wrote: “Obviously was away for Father’s Day. My daughter just rolled up on me while I was eating and gave me this and said “Happy Father’s Day, I Love You!” and walk away. Thank goodness she did cause after reading the ✉️ card I felt it and couldn’t hold it back! INSTANT TEARS 🥺🥺🥺😭😭😭 ran down my face! Sometimes you just don’t know the impact you make in your kids life but you hope it’s positive! It’s not easy at all being a Father to kids growing in their own every day but goddamn I wouldn’t change it for the world! I knew it from the moment my pops wasn’t around that I wouldn’t repeat the cycle. @bronny @_justbryce @allthingszhuri I LOVE YOU GUYS TO THE MOON, BEYOND IT AND BACK ♾️!! 🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@jwhitisabop: “lebron is such a good guy”

@ikidchris: “Just one more ring then he’s all yours Zhuri🥲🙏🏽”

@witness.king.james: “I’m in tears right now after reading that sentence ab retirement. Just please give me two more years, Zhuri 🤞”

@tohkii_0h: “LeBron was all our dad’s growing up, we look up to our glorious King sunshine”

@ah_lie_yah: “Tell Zhuri not so fast on the retirement 😭😭😭 but she’s so adorable this is the cutest”

@dk.pierre: “It was cool till she mentioned retirement. 😶”

James has also spent time with the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers.

The four-time NBA Champion will be a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league this summer.