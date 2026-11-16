LeBron James keeps proving that age doesn’t take a toll on him as he sets and breaks more records in the NBA. After leaving the Los Angeles Lakers in the summer, the 41-year-old has kept his famed longevity status in check.

Now with the Philadelphia 76ers, James surpassed Jason Kidd to go third in the all-time assists record in the NBA.

Congratulating the veteran superstar on X, Kidd acknowledged the fact that James is still impactful at his age.

“Congrats to @KingJames on passing me on the all-time assists list. I’m all for it. That means guys are making shots. He’s put in the work to set all those shots up. Proud to have been there for some of it. Keep it going,” Kidd wrote.

Kidd was an assistant coach for the Lakers from 2019 to 2021, coinciding with James’ first few years of his Lakers stint. They won a championship together in 2020 before Kidd left to become the head coach of the Dallas Mavericks one year later.

Kidd Congratulates Ex-Lakers Star for Career Milestone

James assisted VJ Edgecombe in the fourth quarter of a 131-124 win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday to pass Kidd. He finished with 11 assists on the night as the Sixers claimed consecutive wins.

James will obviously put some distance between him and Kidd before the season ends but there is still a fair distance to Chris Paul in second place. James will now retire — whenever that is — in the top three in all-time points and assists. It encapsulates his legendary career as one of the greatest scorers and creators in the game.

Whether the Lakers miss James is up for debate considering how they have shaped their roster after he left. But no doubt that the kind of role he is playing currently in Philly would have made the Lakers more competitive.

James may be in his early forties but a case could be made that he walks into the current Lakers roster as a starter no matter what their setup looks like. His scoring and 3-point shooting are the only significant declines across the board as his rebounding, assists as well as blocks and steals are still within his career average.

How James’ Remaining Career Could Unfold

James signed a two-year deal when he joined the Sixers, meaning he could join the likes of Robert Parish, Vince Carter and former teammate Udonis Haslem as the oldest players in modern history to retire. Although, James stands alone as the player with the most seasons played.

James joined Philadelphia to have a chance to compete in his final seasons. The Sixers have a strong core of Tyrese Maxey, former MVP Joel Embiid and VJ Edgecombe before adding former Finals MVP Jaylen Brown as well as James.

James is averaging below 20 points for the first time ever but that was expected given that he didn’t join to become the focal point. He is still averaging above 30 minutes a game keeping his incredible minute average that has defined his longevity.





