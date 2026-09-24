LeBron James Sends Emotional Message After Lakers Legend’s Death

LeBron James spent eight seasons hearing Lawrence Tanter’s unmistakable voice turn his biggest moments with the Los Angeles Lakers into part of the franchise soundtrack.

Following Tanter’s death Wednesday at age 76, James remembered the longtime public address announcer as more than the baritone voice behind his introductions. He remembered the man stationed at the scorer’s table, the familiar face who received a salute from James at nearly every home game.

“REST IN PARADISE Lawrence Tanter!” James wrote in a post on X. “Loved seeing you pretty much every single home game for the past 8 years at the scorer’s table and always acknowledging you with a 🫡 cause you deserved the 💐 while you were living!”

James said Tanter’s commanding voice echoed throughout the arena and made Lakers home games feel special.

“You will be truly missed!” James continued. “Glad we got to share some time together my man! My heart and prayers goes to your family and loved ones! Love you LT!”

Lawrence Tanter Was Lakers’ Voice for 43 Seasons

Tanter began announcing Lakers games in 1982, when Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and the Showtime Lakers were turning basketball at The Forum into a nightly Los Angeles event.

He remained behind the microphone through the championship runs of Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant, the transition to Staples Center and James’ arrival in 2018. The Lakers won 10 championships and 16 Western Conference titles during Tanter’s 43 seasons.

“For 43 years, LT’s voice served as the soundtrack to Lakers games at the arena,” the team said in announcing his death. “He will be remembered as a cherished member of the Lakers family.”

His style never chased attention. Tanter’s deep, measured delivery supplied drama without becoming the show. His drawn-out introductions became embedded in Lakers history, but his voice could also offer comfort.

When the Lakers played their first game after Bryant’s death in 2020, Tanter introduced every member of the starting lineup as Bryant — No. 24, from Lower Merion High School — allowing one familiar sound to carry an arena through its grief.

Tanter Narrated LeBron’s Historic Moments in L.A.

Tanter also had a courtside seat for James’ defining achievements in Los Angeles.

He was on the microphone when James passed Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s career scoring leader in 2023. Two years later, when James became the first player to surpass 50,000 combined regular-season and playoff points, Tanter marked the occasion with a fitting announcement: “Ladies and gentlemen, we all have just witnessed history.”

Tanter suffered a stroke in March and missed the Lakers’ final six home games and postseason. He retired from public address duties in June, with plans to remain with the organization as a special adviser for game presentation.

His absence already had changed the sound of Lakers basketball. His death makes that silence permanent.

James’ salute was a small ritual repeated across eight years. On Thursday, it became his final goodbye to the man whose voice made Lakers history sound like Lakers history.