LeBron James Speaks Out on New Diddy Allegations

Diddy is the subject of another lawsuit, this time from an alleged victim who named a bevy of big names, including Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, as witnesses to their alleged assault.

The new lawsuit comes from a man named Joseph Manzaro, who accuses Diddy of sex trafficking and assault, which allegedly happened at a 2015 that they were present at, per an April 1 story from TMZ and reported on by Vibe magazine. “Manzaro claims that he was drugged, humiliated in front of others, and forced into non-consensual sexual acts at King Combs’s 17th birthday party held at a mansion owned by Gloria and Emilio Estefan,” notes Vibe in an April 2 feature.

LeBron James’ Legal Team Reacts to Lawsuit

According to TMZ, the lawsuit names Jay-Z, Beyoncé, 50 Cent and LeBron James as alleged witnesses to their assault.

Now, James has responded via a spokesperson, who tells TMZ, “This is demonstrably false and doesn’t even merit a report or response. A basic internet search shows what LeBron was doing all of April 2015. He was playing basketball for the Cleveland Cavaliers and never in Miami.”

50 Cent responded to the lawsuit with a since-deleted post on X pretty much poking fun at the outrageous claims, according to Vibe, and Jay-Z’s legal team has responded with an official statement.

“Mr. Carter wasn’t in Florida at that time to witness this incident—he was engaged in easily findable public activities that prove he was not at this event,” Alex Spiro, his attorney, told TMZ. “This is more nonsense that erodes the trust in our ‘justice’ system.”

According to TMZ, Jay-Z was in New York City doing a presentation about Tidal when the party allegedly happened, which would have made him unable to attend and witness the alleged actions.

Gloria and Emilio Estefan’s team has also responded to the claims, with their representative stating, per Vibe, “Gloria and Emilio Estefan strongly deny the allegations made. The property in question was never a home where Gloria and Emilio resided, but it was rather a house they owned for family use. There were no parties thrown at that property between 2012 and 2019. We have all necessary documentation to support these facts and will provide it to the court.”

LeBron James Mentioned, But Not Being Sued, in Lawsuit

It’s worth noting that while James and the others are mentioned in the lawsuit, neither he nor Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Gloria Estefan or Jacob Araboare are being sued, as according to Vibe. The outlet adds that Manzaro is suing Diddy, Emilio Estefan, Adria English, Brendan Paul and some others.

Combs’ legal team released a statement to TMZ regarding the matter, stating, “This complaint demonstrates the depraved lengths plaintiffs will travel to garner headlines in pursuit of a payday.”

The statement continues, “No sane person reading this complaint could credit this story. Mr. Combs looks forward to having his day in court where these lies — and the perverse motives of those who told them — will be revealed.”

Right now, it appears James is more focused on giving his friend Carmelo Anthony props for being selection to go to the Hall of Fame during his first time ever on the ballot.

James took to social media after hearing that Anthony made the cut with a celebratory reaction to the news. “CONGRATULATIONS MY BROTHER! PEACE GOD,” he stated.

James and Anthony were part of the famed 2003 NBA draft class.