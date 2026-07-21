LeBron James Rumors: Warriors Dealt Blow as Cavaliers, Heat Surge Amid News

NBA free agency may be winding down, but all eyes remain on former Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. Fanatics Fest came and went without James making an announcement regarding his future despite multiple public appearances.

NBA rumors continue to swirl regarding James’ next destination. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that it is the Eastern Conference teams that now appear to have the edge in landing James.

This spells bad news for the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves.

“There is no decision, no choice yet,” Charania remarked in a July 20, 2026, episode of “NBA Today.” “There’s no timetable on a choice as of yet, but we know the teams. Cleveland, Miami, Philadelphia, Golden State, Minnesota all are waiting on this.

“This is a domino effect around the league with other free agents as well. My understanding though over the last couple of weeks is that the focus has been primarily though on the Eastern Conference teams being Cleveland, Miami and Philadelphia and we all continue to wait.”

Here’s what you need to know about the latest rumors and news on James’ future.

LeBron James’ Agent Rich Paul on Next Team: ‘We’re Not Going to be Rushed’

Play

On the new episode of the “Game Over” podcast, James’ agent Rich Paul indicated no decision has been made. Paul indicated that James will not be “rushed” into making a final decision on his next team.

“We’re not going to be rushed,” Paul explained, per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “We’re not going to be rushed. It’s his choice to make and when he makes the choice, he’ll make it.

“… I think it’s important for people to understand: We’re not making this about attention and a spectacle. It’s not about a ‘Decision’ or anything like that. He has a choice to make. He has a business choice to make.”

LeBron James Rumors: The Heat & Cavaliers Are the Favorites to Land the Lakers Star

Play

Following James announcing he was not returning to the Lakers, the Warriors were the early favorites to land the star. Yet, Golden State has dropped to a distant third in the NBA odds in recent days.

The Heat are a heavy favorite to sign James with a 46% chance in the futures market, per Kalshi. Cleveland are second in the NBA odds at 27%, while the Warriors are a distant third at 14%.

Ex-Lakers Star LeBron James Met With the 76ers: Report

Play

Another team trying to make their pitch to James is the Philadelphia 76ers. James had a brief conversation with Sixers owner Josh Harris at Fanatics Fest.

“A source says Sixers owner Josh Harris was able to have a brief, friendly conversation with LeBron James yesterday at a VIP event at Fanatics Fest in New York,” NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark detailed in a July 18, Instagram post.

“I’m told Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown, and owner Josh Harris have let LeBron know they would love to have him join the team and the city of Philly would welcome him to the Sixers with open arms.”