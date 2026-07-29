LeBron James Gets New Nickname After Leaving Lakers for 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers have not won a championship since 1983, and Allen Iverson believes LeBron James will help end the drought. That’s why Iverson has given up his “The Answer” moniker to the former Los Angeles Lakers star.

While addressing James’ decision to sign with the Sixers, Iverson explained why James is the “type of person” who will bring the city of Philadelphia a championship.

“Just ecstatic, man,” Iverson told the “Stephen A. Smith Show” on Tuesday.

“You know, I’m just happy for the city of Philadelphia, man. For the team, you know what I mean? The type of player he is, the type of person he is. I’m just happy, man. He brings a lot, you know what I mean?

“He really is The Answer,” Iverson added.

‘The Missing Piece’ LeBron James

The Sixers were expected to be a formidable team next season regardless of the James signing, especially after they pulled off a trade for Jaylen Brown and added free agents Dean Wade and Anfernee Simons. Furthermore, longtime franchise star Joel Embiid is reportedly fully healthy for the first time in years, spelling optimism for the Sixers.

All that said, Iverson declared that James is “the missing piece” who could bring the Sixers’ list of individual talents on the same page and lead them to the promised land. After all, James has been regarded as one of the best leaders in the modern NBA.

“I mean that’s the added piece, you know what I mean, that we needed. Obviously, you put him on any team to me, you know what I mean?” Iverson argued. “You definitely have a chance, but obviously a whole lot of things got to go right, you know what I mean, during the season.

“Definitely health, but as far as, you know, the leadership, the talent, you know what I mean? The man, the wars that he’s been in and you know him being familiar with you know every type of situation that happens on a basketball court,” added the 2000 MVP.

“He just, you know, he just boosts the percentage of any team having a chance to win a championship and any team having, you know, big-time success, man. He’s one of them ones, man. You know what I mean? He’s the king for a reason.”

Lakers Fans Unhappy Over Remarks

Meanwhile, some Lakers fans have lashed out at Rich Paul for suggesting Kobe Bryant — a native of Philadelphia — would have welcomed James signing with the Sixers.

On his podcast, Paul claimed that Bryant would have respected James for making a “competitive move” to sign with a franchise devoid of success since 1983.

“This is something Kobe would be extremely… I don’t know if proud’s the right word, but like ‘hell yeah,’” Paul said on Monday.

“You know, because — it’s a competitive move, it’s a challenge. It shows that this guy [LeBron James] really [wants to compete],” he added.

There should be some fireworks the first time the Sixers face the Lakers next season.