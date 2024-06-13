Lakers’ LeBron James Predicted to Decline Player Option for No-Trade Clause

LeBron James has the opportunity to opt out of his player option with the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason, allowing him to hit free agency. James, 39 years old, will make $51.4 million if he picks up his player option.

Dan Favale of Bleacher Report made free agency predictions for five players, including James. He predicted that the Lakers star would decline his player option to get a no-trade clause.

“So, why opt out and sign a new deal for less overall money? To keep pressure on the Lakers front office to make moves over the offseason? To genuinely explore his other options? To give First Take more LeBron James content? Any of the above reasons could apply. In my head, they won’t,” Favale wrote on June 13. “Opting out will be all about joining the Bradley Beal club: getting a no-trade clause.

“Only players with at least eight years of experience who have logged four-plus seasons with their current team are eligible for no-trade clauses. LeBron comfortably meets that criteria. And because no-trade clauses cannot be negotiated into extensions for contracts that don’t already have them, opting out and signing a new deal is the only way for him to get one.” No-Trade Clause Would Give LeBron James Full Control A no-trade clause gives the player full control over the situation. Bradley Beal of the Phoenix Suns is the perfect example of that. He had all the control in the trade and was essentially able to pick his next team. While a no-trade clause still has to work financially in a trade, it’d give James an opportunity to pick his next team. It also allows him to stay with the Los Angeles Lakers if he wants to finish his career there, as he would be able to veto any trade. According to The Athletic, only 10 players in NBA history have had a no-trade clause in their contracts. James had one with the Cleveland Cavaliers when he signed with them in 2016 to return home, so it’s possible that he’s searching for another one. Only 10 NBA player contracts in NBA history have included a true no-trade clause: ◻️ David Robinson

◻️ John Stockton

◻️ Kobe Bryant

◻️ Tim Duncan

◻️ Kevin Garnett

◻️ Dirk Nowitzki

◻️ Dwayne Wade

◻️ LeBron James

◻️ Carmelo Anthony

◻️ Bradley Beal. Will Beal's be the last? pic.twitter.com/HUv4KwFWj9 — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) June 18, 2023

‘I Think Lebron’s Gonna Opt Out No Matter What’

This isn’t the first time that James has been linked to a no-trade clause this offseason. ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst said in April that he expects James to opt out of his contract as he wants security.

“I think LeBron’s gonna opt out no matter what. And the reason I think he’s gonna opt out no matter what is even if he just signs back for one year, the only functional way for LeBron to get a no-trade clause is to sign a new contract,” Windhorst said on The Hoop Collective.

“If he extends the contract he’s in or picks up that option, extends into it, he can’t get a no-trade clause. And I think for a number of different reasons, LeBron would like, ask for and probably be granted a no-trade clause.”

There were rumors during the trade deadline about the Los Angeles Lakers trading James as the Golden State Warriors had an interest in the all-time great, according to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN. If the Lakers wanted to trade James to any team during the deadline, they could’ve. If he gets a no-trade clause, that wouldn’t be the case.