The Los Angeles Lakers are navigating life without LeBron James for the first time since 2018, and it’s been fairly decent, although it’s still early. As much as the Lakers’ front office might have wanted to re-sign James, he made his decision to move elsewhere.

For James, the dynamics outside L.A. are different, and it’s more than just being a 41-year-old veteran. He chose the Eastern Conference and signed with the Philadelphia 76ers, which came as a bit of a shock to many.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, James made a request to the Sixers as he works to get acclimated to a new environment.

“Now in Philadelphia, the 41-year-old James isn’t close to being considered the best player in the league,” McMenamin wrote. “And, for the first time in his career, he doesn’t even have a claim to being the second-best player on his team.

“A Sixers source told ESPN that James has asked coaches to be patient with him as he expects to find his rhythm and get his conditioning in line by December as he ramps up.”

James wasn’t brought in as a revolutionary addition even though Philadelphia finished the offseason with a much stronger roster than it started. Both the veteran star and Jaylen Brown were added.

Lakers Exit Beneficial for Franchise and James

When it was clear that James could leave the Lakers when his previous contract expired, the franchise did want him to stay with reports that franchise executive Rob Pelinka welcomed the idea of retiring in L.A.

He ended up signing a deal worth roughly $7.9 million for two years to join the Sixers. Surely, the Lakers could have afforded that which showed that he actually wanted a new environment. However, James has already become embedded in the Los Angeles culture, so leaving wasn’t so easy.

“Time can be a blur in an NBA season, so it’s easy to lose track of time as James may have,” Chris Hine of the Philadelphia Inquirer wrote. “Also making the transition to the Sixers a little tricky for James is staying connected with his family. He said after Saturday’s Blue x White scrimmage that it’s ‘going to be a bit of a challenge’ not being around them as much, while saying everyone in the organization has been ‘super welcoming.”

The Lakers ended up making the most of James’ departure by utilizing his cap space to bring in several key pieces during the offseason. The veteran superstar on the other hand joined the Sixers with a chance to stay competitive before his final bow out from the league.

What the Sixers Could Expect from James Moving Forward

It goes without saying that Philly may well be James’ final stop in his long and legendary career. He has been a steady presence for the Sixers this season, playing 11 of their 14 games and averaging over 30 minutes a game.

His numbers across the board have declined due to the shared load among other Philly stars like Brown and Tyrese Maxey.

“One Western Conference executive told ESPN that James’ dip in production is evidence that he knew what he was doing when he picked Philly in free agency in July,” McMenamin wrote.

“One of the ways he has applied himself to start off his Sixers tenure is on defense. He ranks in the top five in both field goal percentage and effective field goal percentage allowed as the contesting defender, among players to contest at least 100 shots, according to ESPN Research.”

The Sixers are flying so far this season, sitting on the No. 2 seed in the East and have racked up impressive wins. A deeper playoff run will be expected with a championship push also on the cards for James to have the opportunity for at least one final ring.