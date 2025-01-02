LeBron James Reacts to Youngest Son’s Basketball Announcement

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James already has his son Bronny James following in his footsteps by playing in the NBA, and now, James’ youngest song is also suiting up. On Wednesday, January 1, James’ son Bryce announced through an Instagram post that he’s committing to Arizona to play college basketball.

James quickly took to social media to give his thoughts on his youngest son’s basketball decision.

LeBron James on Bryce James Playing for Arizona

Following Bryce declaring that he’ll play college hoops for Arizona next season, James responded with an Instagram post of his own. He’s obviously a proud dad.

James posted the same image that his son did, which depicts Bryce wearing an Arizona jersey and playing on the court. He captioned the photo with plenty of exclamation marks and caps, stating, “DOWN⬇️!!!!!!!!! CONGRATULATIONS MAXIMUS!! SO PROUD OF YOU!!! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🤎🤎🤎🥺🥺🥺🤴🏾 #JamesGang👑.”

Fans took to Instagram to respond to James’ post, too.

“I’m proud of Bron because he never stopped being a father.. Them boys are blessed and people can’t stand it.. Bryce doesn’t have no weight on his shoulders either.. Be Bryce,” one commenter stated with muscle and 100% emojis.

Another speculated that James will play in the pros longer to ensure he’s able to play with both of his sons, stating, “Bro playing till he 50 to play w both his kids. Legend.”

Others responded with bear gifs, commenting “Bear Down,” which is the “University of Arizona Athletics’ most enduring tradition” as their “slogan and battle cry.”

Bryce had options when it came to playing basketball. He’s a four-star prospect and also had offers from Ohio State and Duquesne. His first offer came from the Dukes in the summer of 2022, and Bryce visited Ohio State, unofficially, in the fall of 2023. Bryce also made an unofficial visit to Arizona, so he must have liked what he experienced there to make that final choice.

Bryce is the second player Arizona has signed for its 2025 recruiting class, the first being top-25 prospect Dwayne Aristode, who committed to the team in October.

According to NBA expert and writer Jeff Borzello of ESPN, “Tommy Lloyd has a trio of high-level targets left in the 2025 class, including Koa Peat (No. 8 in the ESPN 100), Brayden Burries (No. 10) and Alijah Arenas (No. 15), who recently reclassified from 2026 into the senior class.” So, it sounds like Bryce could be in good company.

LeBron James Turns 40

Switching gears to LeBron, all season, NBA analysts and fans have been wondering if this might be his last season in professional basketball. He turned 40 on Monday, December 30, so he’s certainly one of the veterans on the court.

On his birthday, James discussed his future. He also made it clear that he thinks he could play for much longer, if that’s what he wanted.

“To be honest, if I really wanted to, I could probably play this game at a high level, probably about another – weird that I might say it – about another five or seven years if I wanted to,” he said on his birthday. “But I’m not going to do that.”