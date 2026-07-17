Former Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is no stranger to creating viral moments. Being one of the most recognizable athletes on the planet, the superstar forward has been a part of some extremely famous NBA moments.

However, one of his most viral NBA moments came when the former Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart continued to try to go after LeBron after a hard foul.

On July 17, LeBron recalled the moment during a live segment of ‘The Shop’ at Fanatics Fest in New York.

Ex-Lakers Star LeBron James Recalls Viral Moment With Former Piston

“He’s chasing the sh*t out of me,” James recalled with a smile. “And I’m like, get this big mother [expletive] up off me. That’s a big boy.”

The moment happened in a November 21, 2021 game between the Pistons and the Lakers.

Going for a rebound, LeBron hit Stewart in the face hard enough to draw blood from the Detroit big man’s eye. It was one of the rare times when James was booted from the game for his involvement. That was the second and last time James was ejected.

As for Stewart, he was kicked from the game and hit with a two-game suspension for his role in the incident. While he never got to LeBron in that moment, the NBA punished him for aggressively pursuing the star forward.

Fresh Starts For Both Players

Since then, LeBron and Stewart haven’t had any blow-ups on that level.

At this point, both players are set to change teams ahead of the 2026-2027 NBA season.

In Stewart’s case, he was moved for the first time in his career. During the 2026 NBA Draft, Stewart was sent to the Memphis Grizzlies in a trade. He could see an expanded role with the rebuilding squad.

As for LeBron James, he is a free agent. After telling the Lakers it was time to cut ties, James has been on the open market for over two weeks at this point. He has a handful of teams interested, and he plans to make his move soon.