Lakers Star LeBron James’ Rare Card Draws Record-Breaking Price

A rare LeBron James card featuring the Los Angeles Lakers star’s autograph sold for $1.26 million through Fanatics Collect on May 22, turning one of the biggest modern basketball-card chases into a seven-figure result.

A Fanatics spokesperson noted the sale was a record on the platform.

The card, a 2025 Topps Chrome Superfractor LeBron James AUTO 1/1 #TCA-LBJ, closed with buyer’s premium after 38 bids, according to the Fanatics Collect listing. The card was listed as “Topps Encased,” meaning it came in a sealed holder from Topps.

That price does not make it the most expensive LeBron card ever sold, but it is a record for Fanatics Collect. It also makes the card a major data point for collectors watching how James’ market has shifted during the Fanatics and Topps era.

The sale also gives Lakers fans another reminder of James’ unusual place in the collectibles world: even as he continues to add to one of the longest superstar runs in NBA history, new officially licensed autograph cards connected to him remain relatively scarce.

Why the LeBron James Card Drew Seven Figures

The biggest appeal of the card is the combination of three collector-friendly features: LeBron, an autograph and a true one-of-one Superfractor.

Fanatics Collect described the card as historically significant because it is James’ first Superfractor autograph using a Topps Chrome base design. The listing also noted that before 2025-26, James’ last NBA-licensed autograph cards came during the 2009-10 season, before Panini took over the NBA’s exclusive card license.

That gap matters. James spent much of his career as an Upper Deck exclusive, which meant collectors did not get a normal run of Panini-era NBA-licensed LeBron autograph cards despite his years with the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Lakers.

Fanatics’ deal with James changed that, opening the door for new licensed LeBron autographs in Topps basketball products. Sports Collectors Digest reported in 2025 that Fanatics had signed James to a multiyear exclusive contract after his long run with Upper Deck.

That is why this card is more than a rare parallel. It sits at the intersection of James’ Lakers-era legacy, the return of Topps basketball and the hobby’s appetite for autograph cards tied to all-time players.

The Sale Fits Into a Bigger LeBron Collectibles Market

The $1.26 million result is massive, but LeBron’s card market has already produced larger sales.

NBA.com reported in 2022 that James’ 2020-21 “Triple Logoman” card sold for $2.4 million at auction. That card featured NBA logo patches from James’ Cavaliers, Heat and Lakers jerseys. NBA.com also noted that the $2.4 million Triple Logoman sale was still below the record for a James card, after one from his rookie season sold for $5.2 million in 2021.

That context helps explain the Fanatics result. The new Topps Chrome Superfractor autograph is not chasing the same lane as James’ most important rookie cards. It is a modern-era marker, a card built around scarcity, a new autograph moment and the return of Topps to the NBA market.

Topps’ return is a major part of the story. Cllct reported in October 2025 that Topps’ first licensed flagship NBA product since 2009 quickly sold out directly from the manufacturer, showing strong demand around the company’s basketball comeback.

For collectors, James is one of the safest names to headline that comeback. For Lakers fans, the card is another example of how his Los Angeles chapter continues to drive memorabilia value.

LeBron’s New Autograph Adds Another Layer

One detail from the listing may matter more over time: the signature.

Fanatics Collect noted that the card is among the earliest to use James’ newest autograph, which includes a crown as a nod to his “King James” nickname and his status as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

Collectors often treat signature changes as meaningful, especially when they come from players whose autograph inventory is already heavily tracked. A new signature style can create a dividing line between eras, particularly when it appears on a limited early card.

That does not guarantee future value. Card prices move with player legacy, scarcity, condition, market cycles and collector demand. But the crown autograph gives this particular card a clearer identity than a standard modern insert.

It is also why the sale landed as more than a niche hobby result. The card ties together James’ Lakers image, Topps Chrome’s brand history, Fanatics’ push into modern licensed cards and the ongoing market for one of basketball’s most collectible players.