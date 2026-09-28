Ex-Lakers LeBron James Gets Brutally Honest About Retirement After L.A. Exit

Former Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was seen in a uniform other than purple-and-gold for the first time in eight years on Monday.

James, 41, has officially begun the next — and perhaps final — chapter of his iconic career. Ahead of a pressure-packed season, James spoke to reporters for the Philadelphia 76ers’ media day, where he answered a wide variety of questions, including the most obvious … retirement.

For over three years, James has been getting asked about his NBA future and if he has any plans to retire. With all the buzz his free agency generated this summer, it sure doesn’t feel like the four-time league MVP is anywhere near the end of his career. That feeling only gets reinforced when he plays basketball, which he continues to do at an unprecedentedly high level at his age.

Former Lakers Star Eying Retirement?

At this point, everyone realizes there isn’t much time until James lands the plane. It feels like he has been on the descent for a while, but every time we look, it seems like there is another 45 minutes to an hour on the flight. So, could this be James’ last dance season?

“I’m not going to speak to the future right now; I’d be doing myself a disservice,” James said during Sixers media day on Monday.

That is essentially how James has looked at his potential retirement for years. While there was some speculation that James might pull a rabbit out of his hat and hit the world with a retirement announcement this offseason, many had grown used to the usual. That is, just like in the previous three or four summers, it goes from questions about James’ retirement to him suddenly looking fresh and dapper for another media day session. Here we are again.

James Might Know as Much as We Do

Some won’t ever buy it, but James might not know what he wants to do. He is in Philadelphia now. He is rejuvenated and, by his own admission, wants to help Tyrese Maxey take another leap and Joel Embiid accomplish what James feels is the big man’s remaining elusive milestone: winning a championship.

That and perhaps several more reasons are why James may not view this as his final season.

“I’m just living in the moment, especially knowing where I am in my career,” James, who will turn 42 in December, said. “Me trying to focus on what my future looks like, I wouldn’t be giving myself grace. I’m more in the present now, understanding that I’m in Year 24. … I just like being in the moment, and we’ll see what happens.”

Not only will we see what happens with James this season, but we’ll also find out what these Sixers are truly about.

James’ arrival moved the Sixers into true championship contention status in many eyes. Philadelphia may be the only team in the league with four players who could make a strong case for All-NBA honors this season.

While the East has certainly bulked up with stars moving around — oh, and welcome back, Tyrese Haliburton! — the Sixers have the highest expectations of them all.