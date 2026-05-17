LeBron James Receives Bold Suggestion From Paul Pierce Ahead of Free Agency

The Los Angeles Lakers season ended on Monday after they got swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs. LeBron James is expected to enter free agency, though retirement could also be on the cards.

On the latest episode of the Ticket & The Truth podcast, James’ former rival and Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce urged him to retire. Kevin Garnett pushed back on the idea before Pierce explained his suggestion by pointing to the disrespect “The King” is getting.

“It’s just getting disrespectful at this point,” Pierce said. “Like if I’m LeBron, I’ll retire. He ain’t got to deal with, he don’t have to accomplish nothing else. He don’t have to prove nothing else to, but if he love it, okay, I get it. If he’s willing to like say, ‘Alright. I’ll be the third or fourth best player on the team.”

The one-time champ added, “For the simple fact that at the age that he still receives the criticism that he still does. The greats wasn’t getting this criticism late. Nobody was criticizing Kobe when he wasn’t going to the playoffs in his last year. They was just enjoying his moments. Like the same with Jordan in Washington.”

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In 60 games this season, James averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.2 steals. He was even better in the playoffs, putting up 23.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 10 games.

Rob Pelinka on LeBron James’ Future

Speaking to reporters after their playoff exit, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka wants to give LeBron James ample time to make a decision about his future. The Lakers are open to bringing back James, but the franchise’s priority this offseason is to build around Luka Doncic.

“The archetype of the roster that we want is going to be retrofitted around Luka and the things he needs,” Pelinka said, via Dan Woike of The Athletic. “Clearly, he’s that leader and that player for the future that we want to build the right way around.”

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The four-time NBA champ told the media after Game 4 that he’s yet to decide on what’s next. He’s going to contemplate all of his options, though a return for his unprecedented Year 24 is more likely.

Teams Interested in LeBron James

In addition to the Lakers, multiple teams have already been linked to LeBron James ahead of free agency. NBA insider Marc Stein named the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers as his potential suitors, but both teams have limited cap space to offer James a lot of money.

Stein also mentioned the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers as potential dark horse teams to sign James.

“James’ deep fondness for Madison Square Garden has been known for years, but the Knicks — suddenly favorites to win the East and go to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999 — could certainly opt to stay on their current path,” Stein wrote. “The only other team you could credibly add to the shortlist is the Clippers, who employ James’ former Cavaliers coach (Tyronn Lue) and do play in Los Angeles.”

James still has a lot to offer, but his options could be limited if he wants to stay in California. He doesn’t have anything left to prove, but he still loves the game and the grind too much.