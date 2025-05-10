Lakers’ LeBron James Reveals Retirement Plans Amid Rumors

There have been conflicting reports suggesting that LeBron James could move on from his great NBA career. James, arguably the greatest player in NBA history, has a decision to make at 40 years old. Despite getting up there in age, James has done nothing over the past few years but prove that he still has plenty left in the tank, averaging 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists for the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2024-25 campaign.

Speaking with Steve Nash, James admitted that he has much to consider this summer. He has said that spending time with his family will be his top priority, and that he hasn’t had a conversation with his family about what his future holds with the Lakers or in the NBA.

“No. 1 is to get back healthy,” James said. “My daughter’s heavily in volleyball, so I’ll be in a lot of gyms this summer with her travel league team out in California. They go all over…Spend a lot of time with her and take some vacation time with the family and see what the next journey looks like.”

“I haven’t had the conversation with the family yet as far as me going forward or whatever the case may be, but we’ll see what happens.”

LeBron James’ Future at Center of NBA Offseason

When the Minnesota Timberwolves eliminated the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round, James addressed his uncertain future. He admitted that he hasn’t made a decision on what he plans to do moving forward.

James said it was something he had to sit down with his family, wife, and support group to speak about.

However, it’s important to remember that while James could retire on his terms, he would likely announce it beforehand. He’s one of the greatest ever to touch foot on a basketball court, and deserves a fantastic farewell tour.

“I don’t know. I don’t have an answer to that,” James said, per NBC Sports. “Something I’ll sit down with my family, my wife and my support group and just kind of talk through it and see what happens. Just have a conversation with myself on how long I want to continue to play.

“I don’t know the answer to that right now, to be honest. So, we’ll see.”

Lakers Need LeBron James to Play Another NBA Season

The Los Angeles Lakers have every reason to try to put together the best possible team this offseason. With Luka Doncic and LeBron James in the spotlight, the Los Angeles Lakers face several needs entering the NBA offseason.



However, with limited assets, it isn’t exactly like the Lakers are in a perfect position to add superstar talent.

Still, as James noted, it isn’t always about the stars. The Lakers need to make the right moves on the margins, and if they do, it could help extend James’ career.

“This is a business, too,” LeBron added. “So you don’t know what the roster will look like next year besides the guys that are locked into contracts. I mean, expletive, I got a lot to think about myself. I don’t know what the roster will look like. I don’t know where I stand right now.”