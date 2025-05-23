Rich Paul Has Five-Word Response to LeBron James Retirement Question

Fresh off of finishing sixth in NBA MVP voting, it’s clear that LeBron James could be an effective basketball player for at least a few more years. However, it takes a lot of work for James to play as well as he’s playing at 40.

As he continues to get older, it’s just going to become more difficult to keep his body right. That said, it’s difficult to see James retiring right now. The Los Angeles Lakers got knocked out in the first round of the playoffs, but they have the pieces in place to go on a run next season if they can upgrade at center.

Even with that in mind, there’s no guarantee James will return. His agent, Rich Paul, was asked about the star’s future, and he doesn’t even know.

“I have no idea,” Paul said on the “Rich Eisen Show.” “Zero.”

Paul was pressed a bit more and was able to give some insight into the process.

“Normally, our process is you kinda weight everything and see how he’s feeling and all those type of things,” Paul said. “Same process it’s been for the last I don’t know how many years.

“He’ll come around to what he’s thinking at some point and we’ll kinda go over some things and go from there.”

Any Chance James Actually Retires This Offseason?

James retiring this offseason wouldn’t be shocking, but it would be surprising. Some of the all-time greats like to announce that they’re retiring while they’re still playing so that they can have a bit of a farewell tour.

James is arguably the greatest basketball player ever, and he’s likely going to want to be sent off properly. What’s more likely is that he announces his intentions to retire after next season. Even then, he might still feel like he has a couple of years left.

James Can Physically Play for a Long Time

Few players in sports invest as much time and money into their bodies as James does. He doesn’t take many days off in the offseason.

Though injury issues have been more prominent in recent years, he still played in 70 or more games in each of the last two seasons. Paul doesn’t believe that if James retired soon, it would have anything to do with his body.

“I always get asked this question,” Paul said. “Physically, he can play several more years. I don’t think it’s the physical aspect of it. I think it’s where you’re at mentally. With all these guys, I think we put so much on the individual. There’s a lot of layers to success as an individual. And I think when you think about him per se, there’s a lot of decisions that have to be made. You know, going into a locker room, what the roster looks like, what the approach of each player is. He’s always going to get everybody’s best shot and so is the team he’s on with the history of the team.”

At this age, a retirement decision would likely be final. He likely can’t pull a Tom Brady or Michael Jordan and retire for a moment, only to change his mind.