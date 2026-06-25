LeBron James’ Former Rival Pitched As Lakers Offseason Target

The Los Angeles Lakers will need to look at every option to improve the team this summer after a strong season ended with a second-round elimination. A great late stretch of the season saw the Lakers moving up the standings behind Luka Doncic’s leadership. However, it is clear that the team needs to add a few new rotation players to have any chance of title contention in the loaded Western Conference. Dallas Mavericks veteran Klay Thompson stands out as one interesting name potentially on the move.

Bleacher Report’s Andrew Peters provided the following insight on Thompson to the Lakers:

“If the Mavs can take some of the financial burden off of Thompson’s contract, he could be a fit for the Lakers as they look to make a title run. Los Angeles pursued Thompson two offseasons ago, though he ultimately went with the Mavs. Perhaps now could be the time to give Luka Doncic and (potentially) LeBron James another sharpshooter to work with.”

The Lakers likely won’t want to take on Thompson’s full contract due to his age, but that doesn’t remove the chances of a move. Dallas might be willing to take the salary of Jarred Vanderbilt or Jake LaRavia in a trade. Another scenario could see the Mavericks buying out Thompson and making him even cheaper.

Why Klay Thompson Wants To Leave Dallas

The biggest rationale behind this report is that Thompson hopes to play for another team next season. As a four-time NBA Champion, Klay competed against current Lakers star LeBron James in four different NBA Championship series.

Thompson initially joined the Mavericks in free agency after the Golden State Warriors set a limit on how much they’d pay him. Getting to team with Luka Doncic was part of the motivation behind signing a deal to make Dallas his second ever NBA home.

The Mavericks trading Doncic and falling out of the playoff race for two seasons in a row blocked Klay from competing for a title. Thompson would welcome joining the Lakers or any other team with goals to have a shot at the NBA Championship. Klay’s father Mychal Thompson spending many years of his career with the Lakers adds a fun twist.

Would LeBron Want To Play With Klay Thompson?

The epic rivalry between the Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers of the 2010s saw LeBron and Klay having some intense moments. Cleveland’s infamous 3-1 comeback in the 2016 NBA Finals came after James felt offended at comments Thompson made about him.

Thompson said it was a “man’s game” when responding to some of LeBron’s comments about getting fouled hard. The two exchanged some insults to show how hostile things were getting between both teams when competing for the NBA Championship at stake.

However, this has all changed since that era and rivalry ended. James has shown nothing but respect to Klay, Stephen Curry, and Draymond Green since then. Thompson has praised LeBron and would likely consider it an honor to team with James for the first time. The Lakers will have their chance to go after Klay if they truly want him.