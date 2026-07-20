Ex-Lakers Star LeBron James Makes Decision on Next Team Amid NBA Rumors: Report

LeBron James appears to have made a decision on his next team as the star is set to depart the Los Angeles Lakers, at least according to one report. If James has indeed made a decision, the NBA legend has yet to officially announce his decision.

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons reported that James plans to sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but the team is attempting to make additional moves to allow the superstar to land a more lucrative deal.

“I’ve never wavered,” the analyst noted on a July 19, 2026, episode of “The Bill Simmons Podcast.” “I think it’s gonna be Cleveland. … This feels like a long con. I would still bet on Cleveland.

“I think that’s gonna happen. I just think they’re trying to figure out how to actually get him on the team where they don’t have to just pay him the minimum. Because you have to like trade somebody or whatever.”

Let’s take a look at the latest NBA rumors on James’ future.

Lakers Rumors: The Heat are the Favorites to Sign LeBron James in the NBA Odds

James’ odds for his next team continue to see wild swings in recent weeks. The Miami Heat are the favorites to land James with a 45% chance, per Kalshi.

Sitting in second place in the betting odds is the Cleveland Cavaliers at 30%. Finally, the Golden State Warriors have a 16% chance followed by the Philadelphia 76ers at 10%.

LeBron James to the Cavaliers Is a ‘Done’ Deal: Report

Simmons has continued to report that James will sign with the Cavs despite the ongoing NBA rumors. Back on July 9, Simmons noted that James is bolting the Lakers for the Cavs.

“The thing that happened to poor Golden State is, I think they thought they were getting LeBron and potentially [Anthony Davis] and now, it’s pretty clear they were being used by leverage, as leverage, as LeBron goes back to Cleveland,” Simmons explained on his July 9, podcast, per HoopsHype.

“… The Cleveland thing is done.”

LeBron James on NBA Free Agency Decision: ‘Most Important Is I Want to Compete’

There was some buzz that James would make an announcement at Fanatics Fest in New York City. James made two podcast appearances but declined to reveal his next team.

“Most important is I want to compete,” James noted at Fanatics Fest, per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “I want to compete at a high level.

“I want to join a franchise that kind of shares the same motto as myself and that’s practicing championship habits every day, but trusting the process more than anything.”

LeBron James Has Close Relationship With Cavaliers Assistant GM Brandon Weems

Meanwhile, James’ agent, Rich Paul, has been giving fans an inside look at NBA free agency on his podcast. Paul outlined why a return to Cleveland makes some sense, including the star’s relationship with Cavaliers assistant general manager Brandon Weems.

“[Donovan] Mitchell, [James] Harden, [Evan] Mobley, [Jarrett] Allen. Dan and Grant, which is the Gilberts,” Paul detailed, per ESPN. “Plus Koby [Altman], he was there when LeBron won there. Big, big, big X factor.