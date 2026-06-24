Lakers’ Coveted Blockbuster Trade for LeBron James Revealed Amid NBA Rumors

Nostalgia is having a moment for Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, and it will be interesting to see if this impacts the NBA legend’s decision in NBA free agency. James is a free agent, but the Lakers’ ideal scenario could involve the star agreeing to a potential sign-and-trade.

It would be the start of a new era for Los Angeles, but this pathway is only possible if James decides to leave the Lakers.

James would sign with the team of his choice and allow Los Angeles to build around Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. Fresh off his reunion with former Cleveland Cavaliers teammates, could James consider a return to his home state?

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst believes the Lakers would love to swap James for Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen via a sign-and-trade.

“There is a thought process out there in Los Angeles, and I think if the Cavs were interested in this, the Lakers would sit up in attention right now, that they would sign and trade LeBron for Jarrett Allen,” Windhorst told ESPN Cleveland during a June 24, interview. “And I think if the Cavs were willing to do that, they could have LeBron.

“Obviously, LeBron would have to want to sign with the Cavs, but your pathway to pay LeBron the money is to trade Jarrett Allen for him. The Lakers would kill for Jarett Allen. Kill for him. Alright, they would do that deal in 17 tenths of a second.”

Will LeBron James Take a Pay Cut to Return to the Lakers?

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The challenge for the Lakers is that James controls his own destiny. Los Angeles also faces the danger of re-signing James or potentially losing the star for nothing in NBA free agency.

It remains to be seen what a 41-year-old James will command on the open market, but the star has not shown a willingness to take a pay cut during his career. James is coming off a two-year, $101.3 million contract with the Lakers.

Acquiring Allen would also come with a financial commitment as the star’s extension is set to kick in next season. Allen has a three-year, $90.7 million contract that runs through the 2028-29 season.

Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Is Also Considering Retirement Ahead of NBA Free Agency

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The above scenario only works if James wants to sign with the Cavaliers. James may prefer to return to Los Angeles, but so far the superstar is keeping all of his options on the table.

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported that retirement is also an option for the NBA legend.

“And my understanding, (the Lakers) had initial conversations with LeBron James’ representative, but he has not even fully committed to returning next year in these conversations,” Shelburne explained in a June 21, edition of “SportsCenter.” “The conversations were described to me as we’re keeping in touch. Okay.

“So there’s no commitment to even returning or salary figures being discussed. I think that’s been interpreted as something like LeBron is still assessing his options, whether that’s retirement or whether that’s other teams, and if there are other teams that he’s looking at, what does that money look like?”