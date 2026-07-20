LeBron James Meets With Sleeper NBA Team as Star Cuts Ties With Lakers: Report

LeBron James continues to have the NBA world awaiting yet another decision regarding his future with the only certainty being the legend will not be returning to the Los Angeles Lakers. The latest NBA rumors have linked James to the Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers and Minnesota Timberwolves among other squads.

As James’ free agency watch continues, the Heat and Cavaliers remain the favorites to sign the star, at least if you ask Vegas. The Heat are the favorites with a 48% chance to sign James, per Kalshi.

Miami’s odds have increased by 14% in recent days. The Cavs are a distant second with a 25% chance.

One team with low odds at least had a recent conversation with James. The Sixers are third in the NBA odds with a 15% chance to land James.

76ers owner Josh Harris met with James at Fanatics Fest, per NBC Philadelphia’s John Clark.

Time will tell if the conversation proves fruitful in helping Philly’s chances of luring James to the East Coast.

Lakers Rumors: Jaylen Brown, Tyrese Maxey & Joel Embiid Have Made 76ers Pitch to LeBron James

It is not just Harris who it pitching James’ amid his uncertain future. Sixers stars like Jaylen Brown, Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid have also reached out to the NBA legend during free agency.

“A source says Sixers owner Josh Harris was able to have a brief, friendly conversation with LeBron James yesterday at a VIP event at Fanatics Fest in New York,” Clark detailed in a July 18, Instagram post.

“I’m told Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown, and owner Josh Harris have let LeBron know they would love to have him join the team and the city of Philly would welcome him to the Sixers with open arms,” Clark added.

“The Sixers are reportedly one of the final teams in the running for LeBron.”

LeBron James Rumors: The Star Is Leaning Towards an Eastern Conference Team

Philadelphia is not the favorite to land James, but the franchise is at least among the finalists. It appears a move to the Eastern Conference is gaining steam as James nears his final decision, per ESPN’s Shams Charania.

“There is no decision, no choice yet,” Charania explained in a July 20, edition of “NBA Today.” “There’s no timetable on a choice as of yet, but we know the teams. Cleveland, Miami, Philadelphia, Golden State, Minnesota all are waiting on this.

“This is a domino effect around the league with other free agents as well. My understanding though over the last couple of weeks is that the focus has been primarily though on the Eastern Conference teams being Cleveland, Miami and Philadelphia and we all continue to wait.”

LeBron James Will Sign With the Cavaliers, Says Analyst

As for the Lakers, the franchise is clearly turning the page to a new era where Luka Doncic will be the face of the franchise. For now, it appears that the Lakers are the only team who knows the squad is out of the running in the James sweepstakes.

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons continues to report that James will return to Cleveland.

“I’ve never wavered,” the analyst remarked on a July 19, episode of “The Bill Simmons Podcast.” “I think it’s gonna be Cleveland. … This feels like a long con. I would still bet on Cleveland.

“I think that’s gonna happen. I just think they’re trying to figure out how to actually get him on the team where they don’t have to just pay him the minimum. Because you have to like trade somebody or whatever.”