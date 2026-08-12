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Former Lakers Star LeBron James Sends 5-Word Message To Russell Westbrook

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 09: LeBron James #6 and Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers speak during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on December 09, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, Russell Westbrook announced that he is retiring from the NBA.

The future Hall of Famer had been coming off a year where he appeared in 64 games for the Sacramento Kings.

He averaged 15.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 42.7% from the field and 33.8% from three-point range.

LeBron Sends  Message To Westbrook

GettyRussell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates with LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers after scoring against the Dallas Mavericks in the second half at American Airlines Center on December 15, 2021 in Dallas, Texas.

Westbrook wrote (via Instagram): “Sometimes you don’t even know when you’ve already watched the end. You had to be there. And now it’s over.”

One person who commented on Westbrook’s post was LeBron James.

His comment had over 6,000 likes in 30 minutes.

He wrote: “HELLUVA CAREER BRODIE!! HOF next!!”

Westbrook played 18 seasons for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, Denver Nuggets and Sacramento Kings.

Looking At Other NBA World Reactions

GettyRussell Westbrook #0 celebrates with LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on March 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Here’s what other people commented on Westbrook’s post:

DeMar DeRozan: “One of the realest!!”

Victor Oladipo: “Thank you bro for all you did for me and the game of basketball. Most of all thank you for being an even better Brodie! Your legacy reigns forever! 🙌🏿🫡”

Chris Bosh: “Congrats on one of the best to do it!”

Baron Davis: “One of the greatest ever !!! Thank you Brodie !! Game. Culture. Community!!!”

GettyRussell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder talks to the media after Game Three of the Western Conference Finals against Golden State Warriors during the 2016 NBA Playoffs at the Chesapeake Energy Arena on May 22, 2016 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Kenyon Martin Sr: “Man! It’s been a Pleasure watching you work Brodie!! Not to many players that I would Pay to watch Play! It’s a very short list! You are at the Top of it! Congratulations on a great Career my dude!! Do t continue to let these people Play with your Name!! Enjoy retirement my Brother!!! Step stop HOF 💯👊🏽”

Mark Jackson: “Salute Legend!!! 🔥👏🙌”

Thomas Bryant: “One of the best to ever do it inspired more than you know ‼️💯”

Tyus Jones: “Legend!! Thank you for inspiring and leaving your mark on the game!”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Former Lakers Star LeBron James Sends 5-Word Message To Russell Westbrook

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