Former Lakers Star LeBron James Sends 5-Word Message To Russell Westbrook

On Wednesday, Russell Westbrook announced that he is retiring from the NBA.

The future Hall of Famer had been coming off a year where he appeared in 64 games for the Sacramento Kings.

He averaged 15.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 42.7% from the field and 33.8% from three-point range.

LeBron Sends Message To Westbrook

Westbrook wrote (via Instagram): “Sometimes you don’t even know when you’ve already watched the end. You had to be there. And now it’s over.”

One person who commented on Westbrook’s post was LeBron James.

His comment had over 6,000 likes in 30 minutes.

He wrote: “HELLUVA CAREER BRODIE!! HOF next!!”

Westbrook played 18 seasons for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, Denver Nuggets and Sacramento Kings.

Looking At Other NBA World Reactions

Here’s what other people commented on Westbrook’s post:

DeMar DeRozan: “One of the realest!!”

Victor Oladipo: “Thank you bro for all you did for me and the game of basketball. Most of all thank you for being an even better Brodie! Your legacy reigns forever! 🙌🏿🫡”

Chris Bosh: “Congrats on one of the best to do it!”

Baron Davis: “One of the greatest ever !!! Thank you Brodie !! Game. Culture. Community!!!”

Kenyon Martin Sr: “Man! It’s been a Pleasure watching you work Brodie!! Not to many players that I would Pay to watch Play! It’s a very short list! You are at the Top of it! Congratulations on a great Career my dude!! Do t continue to let these people Play with your Name!! Enjoy retirement my Brother!!! Step stop HOF 💯👊🏽”

Mark Jackson: “Salute Legend!!! 🔥👏🙌”

Thomas Bryant: “One of the best to ever do it inspired more than you know ‼️💯”

Tyus Jones: “Legend!! Thank you for inspiring and leaving your mark on the game!”