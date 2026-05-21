LeBron James Makes Feelings Clear on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Winning MVP Again

On Sunday, the NBA announced that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder is the 2026 Most Valuable Player. SGA became the 15th player in league history to win the MVP more than once. He won over Nikola Jokic and Victor Wembanyama, who finished second and third in voting, respectively.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Mind The Game podcast, LeBron James and Steve Nash discussed SGA’s back-to-back MVP wins. James made his feelings clear about the victory based on first-hand experience and called out anyone who thought that SGA didn’t deserve the award.

“I think he’s very deserving and nobody can sit here and be like, ‘How the hell did Shai win again?'” James said, via NBA Courtside. “Nobody can sit here and say that. And to go up against him for four games and obviously in the regular season as well, he does things to a defense, does things to opposing teams that you have to simply account for. He’s number one and two and three on that scouting report, and he’s the head of the snake.”

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James and the Los Angeles Lakers were swept by the Thunder in the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs. The Lakers gave it their all despite playing without Luka Doncic, but SGA and the defending NBA champions were just too good.

LeBron James on Getting Swept by OKC

In the same episode of Mind The Game, LeBron James admitted that the Oklahoma City Thunder were just too talented for the Los Angeles Lakers. James thought that they were never outplayed or outhustled by the Thunder, but there was just too much talent in that team.

“We were not outworked,” James said, via HoopsHype. “We were not. They didn’t out-physical us. They didn’t outsmart us. I feel like we were just out-talented by OKC. They just possess so much more talent.”

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The Thunder are indeed loaded with talent from their starting lineup to their bench. Jalen Williams, the team’s second-best player, missed the entire series due to injuries. It didn’t have an effect since Ajay Mitchell stepped up and became the Thunder’s second-best player against the Lakers.

LeBron James Set To Enter Free Agency

After eight seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James is set to enter free agency this offseason. James has several options, including returning to the Lakers, joining a new team or even retirement.

The four-time MVP told Steve Nash on Mind The Game that he has yet to make a decision about his future. He’s taking the time to think and plan his next move, talking to his family about what to do next.

James has already been linked to other teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers. However, it’s too early to speculate on what he’s going to do, though it won’t be surprising if he at least stays in California.