Los Angeles Lakers Get Great News on LeBron James Free Agency Odds

The latest LeBron James free agency odds are pointing in the direction Los Angeles Lakers fans want to see.

Kalshi’s “LeBron James’ Next Team” market currently lists “Stays with Los Angeles L or Retires” as the clear favorite at 73%, well ahead of Golden State and Cleveland. The market page lists Golden State at 17% and Cleveland at 11%. The Lakers/retirement outcome resolves yes if James either stays with the Lakers or retires before October 23, 2026.

That distinction matters. The 73% number is not a pure “LeBron re-signs with the Lakers” probability. It is a combined market bucket that includes James staying in Los Angeles or walking away from the NBA altogether.

Still, for the Lakers, it is encouraging. The market’s clearest takeaway is that bettors are not treating a dramatic James exit as the most likely outcome.

Kalshi Odds Favor Lakers, but LeBron James Still Controls the Clock

James has not publicly rushed his decision. On “Mind the Game,” he said his free agency process could stretch from late June into July or August, with family and winning both factoring into the decision.

That creates a complicated Lakers offseason.

James remains productive even at 41. He averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists, in his 22nd season of NBA experience. But the Lakers also have to think about how another James contract fits around Luka Dončić, Austin Reaves and the rest of the roster.

Silver Screen and Roll’s Bryan Toporek noted that James’ willingness to sacrifice financially could shape which teams are realistic options. The Lakers can offer the cleanest path to a larger deal because of their rights situation, while teams such as the Warriors, Knicks and Cavaliers would face more difficult roster-building and salary-cap gymnastics depending on James’ asking price.

That is why the Kalshi number is meaningful, even with the retirement caveat. The Lakers do not merely need sentiment on their side. They need the contract math, James’ family priorities and his desire to win to line up.

For now, the market suggests Los Angeles is still in the best position.

LeBron James to the NBA Champion New York Knicks? Highly Unlikely, Kalshi Says

The Knicks angle is less likely, but it is not random.

New York is at less than 1%, which is a clear signal that bettors do not view the Knicks as a realistic favorite. But Knicks speculation has an obvious source: New York just won the NBA title under Mike Brown, and James has history with Brown.

Brown coached James with the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2005 to 2010, including the franchise’s first trip to the NBA Finals in 2007. Brown’s current Knicks run has also created a natural connection point for people wondering whether James could chase another title in New York.

That does not make the Knicks likely. It makes them searchable.

New York already has a championship core built around Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby and Josh Hart. Adding James would be more complicated than simply saying “LeBron to the Knicks” and imagining the jersey sales. The money would be difficult, the role would need to make sense, and James would have to decide that New York is a better final act than staying near his family and business base in Los Angeles.

There is also a basketball question: Would the defending champions want to bend their roster structure for a 41-year-old legend, even one as accomplished as James?

That is why Knicks rumors can generate attention while still sitting at less than 1% in a market.

LeBron James: Age, Net Worth, First Championship & Mike Brown Ties

James is 41 years old and was born on December 30, 1984, according to his NBA.com profile. He entered the league as the No. 1 pick in the 2003 NBA draft out of St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio.

He won his first NBA championship in 2012 with the Miami Heat. NBA.com lists James as a four-time NBA champion, with titles in 2012, 2013, 2016 and 2020, and a four-time Finals MVP in those same years.

James’ net worth has long been part of his off-court story. Forbes estimated in 2022 that he had officially become a billionaire while still an active NBA player, putting his net worth at $1 billion at the time. Investopedia later cited Forbes estimates putting his net worth at $1.2 billion as of September 2024.

His connection to Brown is one of the more interesting subplots of the Knicks speculation. Brown was the head coach during James’ first Cleveland prime, when the Cavaliers became an Eastern Conference power and reached the 2007 NBA Finals. Now Brown is no longer just James’ former coach. He is the coach of the reigning NBA champions.

That gives the Knicks rumor just enough logic to explain the search interest — even if the odds say the Lakers are still the far more realistic landing spot.

For Los Angeles, the current market is good news. It does not guarantee anything. It does not erase Golden State’s appeal, Cleveland’s history or New York’s fresh championship shine.

But with free agency approaching, the Lakers would rather be holding the 73% market position than chasing from the outside.