LeBron James Keeps Door Open on Playing With Stephen Curry in NBA

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry set the world stage ablaze during the Summer Olympics in Paris, and ever since basketball fans have been curious about what the duo might look like paired together during the twilight of their respective NBA careers.

James addressed the question of whether he and Curry will ever be teammates while speaking with reporters on Monday, October 14, just eight days before the Lakers open the regular season against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“I have no idea,” James responded.

While his answer wasn’t definitive, James certainly didn’t rule out the possibility as he enters his age-40 campaign and 22nd year in the league. Curry, meanwhile, will turn 37 years old later this season and is about to embark on his 16th NBA campaign.

LeBron James Loved Experience Playing With Stephen Curry at 2024 Summer Olympics

James spoke glowingly of his time as Curry’s teammate during the run to a gold medal.

“It was everything and more,” James said, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN. “I was super excited to be able to finally team up with him in a win-or-die type atmosphere. That’s what it was, being a part of the Olympics. It was everything that I dreamed of and aspired to want to be a part of that team, along with Steph. Great memories. Something that I’ll remember from my basketball career for the rest of my life, for sure.”

James won the MVP of the proceedings, though it was Curry who was the clutch closer in both the semifinals win against Serbia and the gold medal victory over France.

LeBron James, Stephen Curry More Likely to Team up With Warriors Than Lakers

James and Curry were bitter rivals early in their careers, as Curry was rising to prominence with the juggernaut Warriors dynasty and James was on a quest to bring a title to the Cleveland Cavaliers before the end of his career there.

Ultimately both men proved successful in their goals. James and Curry met four times in the NBA Finals, with the Cavs winning once and the Dubs claiming three rings. All told, both James and Curry have each won four championships. James also has four MVP trophies, while Curry owns two of the awards.

The rivalry between the two has budded into a friendship, and Golden State actually reached out to Los Angeles ahead of last season’s trade deadline to inquire as to James’ availability. Rich Paul, James agent, ultimately shut that process down after reaching out to both teams directly.

However, that it was on the Dubs’ collective mind so recently — even before they saw what the two could accomplish on the court together in France — leaves the door cracked at least slightly ajar that James and Curry could eventually pair up.

If the two did team up, it would more than likely be in Golden State rather than L.A. Curry is under contract with the Warriors through the 2026-27 campaign, while James can opt out of his deal with the Lakers following this season.