LeBron James Has a New Nickname After Olympics Dominance

The United States men’s Basketball team is going for gold after assembling a star-studded roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The men’s team won their opening match of pool play 110-84 over Serbia. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James dominated in the matchup with a near triple-double. His performance earned him a new nickname: Captain LeMerica.

James scored 21 points with nine assists and eight rebounds in the United States opening match. The USA Basketball X account posted a picture captioned “Captain LeMerica” after the game. Basketball Reference made the nickname official on LeBron’s player page.

James has a series of other nicknames listed, but one sticks out above the rest: King James. Captain LeMerica is a play on LeBrons last name and superhero Captain America who dawns the red white and blue.

LeBron’s Olympics Performance

James is participating in his fourth Olympics. He made his Olympics debut in 2004, winning a bronze medal with Team USA. He won a gold medal in 2008 and 2012. Now, 12 years later, he will look to lead Team USA to another gold medal finish.

He led the team in scoring (14.6 ppg), field goal percentage (61.7%, 29-47 FG) and assists (3.8 apg) to go along with 4.0 rpg and 21.8 mpg through five starts in the USA Basketball Showcase ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games.

Against Serbia, James was not the only NBA superstar to leave a mark. Pheonix Suns‘ Kevin Durant made an impact alongside LeBron with 23 points and a perfect five-for-five from three. Durant is the all-time leading scorer for Team USA.

“I think we bring out the best in one another,” James said of Kevin Durant after the game. “We’re very seasoned to the FIBA games. We’ve played a lot of international basketball when it comes to the Olympics and world championships. To have [Kevin Durant] on our side, to have [Kevin Durant] by my side is a treat for sure.”

James noted that Team USA will look to clean up turnovers in their next matchup. The team had 17 turnovers in their opening game. Their next pool play game will take place on July 31 against South Sudan.

South Sudan gave them trouble during an exhibition game prior to the Paris Olympics. A late layup by James helped the Americans avoid what would’ve been a monumental upset.

Team USA Nicknames

On July 25 the NBA X account posted a video asking the Team USA basketball players what the best nickname on the team is.

"I love that nickname. Before I didn't think I was worthy… but now?" KD's 'Slim Reaper' nickname has grown on him

“King James” and “Chef Curry” earned a lot of love. However, Kevin Durant’s “Slim Reaper” nickname seemed to be more of a favorite. LeBron’s new nickname only adds to what he has done in his career.

The nickname “King James” already speaks volumes. However, “Captain LeMerica” is a testament to what he is doing on the court on an international level. The Olympics are the biggest sporting event in the world and James is leading the way.

James was chosen as a flag bearer for the United States at the opening ceremonies in Paris, alongside Coco Gauff. The moment created another iconic picture for the legendary James.