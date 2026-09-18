LeBron James’ Wife Makes Major Announcement After Lakers Departure

Though her husband LeBron James has moved on from the Los Angeles Lakers, Savannah James remains deeply invested in the city’s sports ecosystem.

On Thursday, Savannah announced she has invested in League One Volleyball’s (LOVB) Los Angeles team, joining actress Issa Rae and entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian, husband of tennis legend Serena Williams, in the investor group.

“It was important to me to make my investment with LOVB Los Angeles because my daughter is a volleyball player,” Savannah said via Instagram.

“She is coming up alongside amazing athletes who deserve the recognition that they are getting right now. So, any chance that I have to be able to support that or stand behind it and do things that matter in that way, I am 1000% involved.”

LeBron James had also earlier revealed that his daughter, Zhuri James, is passionate about volleyball and may pursue a career in the sport.

Savannah James Makes Announcement

LOVB, which launched its inaugural season in 2025, is expanding from its original six franchises to 10 teams that will split into two regional conferences. The new Los Angeles team, set to debut in Jan. 2027, will join the Western Conference that features two-time defending champions Austin, Houston, Salt Lake and San Francisco.

The other three teams joining the burgeoning league include LOVB Miami, LOVB Minnesota and the San Francisco Signal.

“As an entrepreneur, I believe in putting my time, resources, and voice behind women and the businesses creating opportunities for them,” Savannah James declared.

“LOVB LA is creating a platform for women to lead, compete, and inspire the next generation.”

LeBron James Prepares for NBA Season

Elsewhere, LeBron James is just weeks away from joining his new Philadelphia 76ers teammates in training camp to prepare his record-extending 24th NBA season.

Unlike last year, when he skipped training camp and the first 14 games of the Lakers season with an injury, James is reportedly fully healthy to start the new NBA campaign.

On Thursday, James shared several videos of him working out with Sixers teammate Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, whom he won a championship with on the Lakers in 2020. James has appeared in great spirits since signing with the Sixers on a two-year veteran minimum deal. He is determined to bring the City of Brotherly Love its first NBA title since 1983. The four-time champion will be joined on a stacked starting unit including Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown and VJ Edgecombe.

“I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time,” James wrote on X.

“This is my last decision. I’m not going for money. I’m not going for family … I still want to compete, to win and to have a chance at the feeling of winning another championship.”

The 76ers begin their season against reigning champions New York Knicks on Oct. 20.