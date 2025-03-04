Lakers Make Historic LeBron James Announcement After Win Over Clippers

The Los Angeles Lakers celebrated their superstar LeBron James on social media Monday, March 3, with the recognition of yet another monumental milestone in his historic career.

With a win over the Los Angeles Clippers in L.A. on Sunday night, James notched his 1,000th regular season victory in what is his 22nd year as a professional.

“1King,” the caption read.

The double meaning in the team’s comment is that James hit 1,000 victories across his NBA tenure (1K) and that he is a singular star in the sport’s history (1 King).

LeBron James Still Behind 3 NBA Legends in Total Wins

James didn’t break the all-time record for wins on Sunday night. In fact, he remains in fourth place on that list.

Tim Duncan of the San Antonio Spurs is one victory ahead of James at 1,001. Robert Parish, who spent much of his career as a member of the Boston Celtics, has 1,014 victories on his resumé. Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has the most regular season wins ever with 1,074, per StatMuse.

The Lakers have won six games in a row and are 16-3 in their last 19 contests. Los Angeles is 38-21 on the season and moved into sole possession of the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference after defeating the Clippers Sunday night.

L.A. has 23 games remaining before the playoffs begin. As such, James is a lock to pass Duncan for third all-time on the wins list and has a reasonable shot to eclipse Parish for second — particularly if the team keeps clicking as it has since trading Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks for Luka Doncic ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline.

James should have a reasonable chance to surpass Abdul-Jabbar for first all-time next season, though he may need to play two more years with relative health to accomplish that feat. James turned 40 years old in December and has one season remaining on his current two-year, $101.4 million deal that includes a player option in 2025-26.

LeBron James Has Arguably Most Impressive Career Stats in NBA History

James has played in 10 NBA Finals and won four championships as well as four regular season MVPs. And while his team success puts him among the greats to ever pick up a basketball, his individual accomplishments make him arguably the best ever. Chief among his long list of skills is James’ longevity.

James holds the NBA record for minutes played with 58,507, already more than 1,000 ahead of Abdul-Jabbar. He is also the league’s all-time scoring leader with 41,837 points. Abdul-Jabbar is also second in that category.

James is first in field goals attempted and second in field goals made, again trailing only Abdul-Jabbar. James is 4th all-time in assists, 6th in steals and 25th in rebounds.

He has earned his place in 21 consecutive All-Star Games and has been a part of an All-NBA Team on 20 occasions, with a chance to make it 21 this season. During his age-40 campaign, James is currently averaging 24.8 points, 8.6 assists and 8.0 rebounds across 34.7 minutes played per night.