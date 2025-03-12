NBA Injury Expert Weighs in on Lakers’ LeBron Move Amid Serious Injury

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has left the team in the middle of their four-game road trip.

James has returned to Los Angeles, per medical recommendation, ESPN reported on Wednesday, March 12. The 40-year-old forward sustained a left groin strain in the Lakers’ 111-101 loss to their arch-rivals Boston Celtics on Saturday, March 8.

Dr. Evan Jeffries, an NBA and NFL injury expert and owner of the San Diego-based Evolving Motion Physical Therapy, lauded the Lakers’ move to bring James back to Los Angeles.

“Smart decision to return to LA for treatment and good sign he is progressing well,” Dr. Jeffries wrote on X.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on Sunday, March 9, that James is expected to miss at least one to two weeks with the injury.

James suffered the injury in the final 6:44 of their 111-101 loss to their arch-rivals Boston Celtics on Saturday, March 8. It was a crushing blow for the Lakers, who were the best defensive team since Jan. 15 with James engaged defensively.

James will not be with the team when they play in Milwaukee on Thursday, March 13, and in Denver on Friday, March 14, in a grueling back-to-back schedule to end what has been a nightmare trip.

The Lakers have lost two straight games, most recently in Brooklyn against the lottery-bound Nets in a heartbreaking fashion, to surrender the second seed to the Nuggets. A 0-4 trip could be devastating to the Lakers, who might slide to No. 5.

The back-to-back slate is the beginning of the toughest schedule of their season — six games in eight days, which is bookended by another back-to-back home game against the Nuggets (March 19) and the Bucks (March 20).

Rich Paul Weighs in on LeBron’s Groin Injury

Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul was non-committal on when his top client, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, can return from his groin injury.

“He knows his body better than anybody, so we kind of have to follow him there,” Paul said on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday, March 11. “So I won’t put a timetable on it. I’ll let LeBron decide what was to be done there. He has a great trainer and medical staff with the Lakers, and Mike Nancias (Lakers athletic trainer) leads that for him and so, I’ll just be in a lockstep with those guys.”

The 40-year-old James came into his 22nd season with the most miles among all NBA players. And he might have extended himself by playing in the 2024 Paris Olympics, where he was named the MVP of the tournament for Team USA’s gold medal run.

James already took two week-long rests this season to manage his ankle issues.

“So, there’s been a lot of basketball playing for the older guys,” Paul continued. “When you have this type of injury, you have to manage it properly.

LeBron in Danger of Missing All-NBA Team

James’ injury jeopardizes his chances to make it to one of the three All-NBA Teams at season’s end. Getting that unprecedented honor at 40 years old will make his case for the greatest of all time stronger.

James has already played 58 games this season, but still seven games short of the NBA’s 65-game rule to be eligible for most end-of-season awards, including MVP, All-NBA teams, and Defensive Player of the Year.

James is in the top 5 of NBA.com’s MVP ladder before his untimely injury in Boston. He is the Lakers’ most consistent player this season, leading the team in scoring (25.0 points), rebounding (8.2 rebounds) and assists (8.5 assists).