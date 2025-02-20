Lakers Star LeBron James’ Cold Message to Mark Williams After Epic Dunk Post-Rescinded Trade

LeBron James delivered one of the coldest dunks of his NBA career on Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams. Then he dropped a cold message to the big man who nearly became a Laker.

“[Williams] was never a teammate,” James told reporters. “He never stepped into the locker room. He never came and we’ve never seen him. The trade went down, but we’ve never seen him so, it’s just back to what it was before. So, it was no different.”

Williams became the latest victim of the 40-year-old James in his still-growing ledger of poster dunks.

Midway to the fourth quarter and the game tied at 80, James took a pass from Luka Doncic and went straight to attack the rim, hammering a thunderous dunk over Williams that rocked the Crypto.com arena.

The 7-foot Hornets center was shell-shocked as he was with the rescinded trade that would have seen him going to the Los Angeles Lakers for No. 17 pick Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, 2031 unprotected first-round pick and a 2030 pick swap.

But the Lakers rescinded the trade because “Williams’ physical with the Lakers showed multiple issues,” ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on Feb. 8. Charania added the issues were not related to the back injury which limited Williams to 19 games last season.

Williams had the last laugh in this one as he helped the Hornets beat the Lakers 100-97 with a near double-double. The former Duke star had 10 points, nine rebounds and two assists in his first game since the rescinded trade.

Mark Williams Shell-Shocked

The 23-year-old Williams could not believe what happened.

“It’s crazy,” Williams said in his first public comments, per Charlotte Observer. “Your mind has to shift from you got traded, you’ve got to go to L.A. and then you’ve got to shift back from you’re not going to L.A. So, it’s definitely different.

“It’s a lot on your mind and you’ve got to take what life gives and make the most of every opportunity you’ve got.”