LeBron James’ Future With Lakers Takes Another Twist

LeBron James is expected to return to the Los Angeles Lakers for at least one more season.

ESPN’s Shams Charania dropped a hint at what the 40-year-old Lakers star will do with his $52.6 million player option.

“I’m told he’s likely to opt in,” Charania said on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday. “He’s got a massive player option. That’s likely. That’s the plan. But, again, his option date is June 29th. So he still has about a month to figure that out.”

James opting in would make him an unrestricted free agent after next season. It will be a departure from what he did in the previous years of declining the player option and signing one-plus-one deals to maintain his flexibility.

“There’s going to be some hard conversations that are going to happen between him, the Lakers, seeing what this team looks like. Because, listen, LeBron James, whether he plays one more season or a few more seasons, he wants to be in a competitive environment.”

The Lakers clinched the No. 3 seed but bowed out in the first round of the playoffs in five games. After trading for Luka Dončić, the Lakers are only left with one first-round pick, Dalton Knecht and over $70 million in expiring contracts at their disposal to add a significant talent.

“He’s probably going to opt in because the option is so big,” Charania said, “and that gives you flexibility to figure out do you extend off that number or this is the final year, if this is the last hurrah, essentially. Year 23 for No. 23. They have the All-Star weekend in Los Angeles. So, to me, it’s very storybook if that’s the way it goes. But that’s a decision that he’s gotta make.”

Play

‘No Idea’ on LeBron’s Decision, Says Rich Paul

Charania’s report came on the heels of Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, James’ agent, playing coy about his top client’s looming decision.

“I have no idea,” Paul said on the “Rich Eisen Show on May 22 when asked about James’ plan.” “Zero.”

Paul just echoed James’ sentiments on the matter after the Lakers’ season ended with a first-round exit.

“I don’t have an answer to that,” James told reporters after their Lakers’ elimination. “Something I’ll sit down with my family, my wife and my support group and kind of just talk through it and see what happens. And just have a conversation with myself on how long I want to continue to play.”

Paul explained that their process is to weigh everything and see how James is feeling about continuing to play.

“Same process it’s been for the last I don’t know how many years,” Paul said. “He’ll come around to what he’s thinking at some point and we’ll kinda go over some things and go from there.”

LeBron’s Historic All-NBA Nod

James remains to be one of the elite players in the league. He continues to defy Father Time as he rewrote history as the oldest NBA player to be in the All-NBA Team, which he set last year at 39.

The Lakers star made it to the All-NBA Second Team, joining New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards and Cleveland Cavaliers forward-center Evan Mobley in the second team.

“ALL NBA at 40!! Low-key crazy to me right now! Sitting here watching the playoffs just thinking about it. Blessed beyond I can even imagine.👑🙏🏾,” James wrote on X after the league’s announcement.

James earned his 21st All-NBA berth after averaging 24.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game on his 22nd NBA season. He shot 51.3% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point line.

Clearly, James has more to give to the game. The numbers don’t lie.