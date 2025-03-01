Hi, Subscriber

Lebron Posts Lengthy Rant Before Lakers Beat Clippers: ‘I Don’t Really Care’

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James doubled down on his controversial comment that sparked debates around the negative coverage of the NBA.

In a lengthy rant on X before the Lakers beat their crosstown rivals Los Angeles Clippers, James expressed delight that his comments about Anthony Edwards not wanting to become the “Face of the NBA” have drawn support from some of the media personalities.

“Exactly made my point but anyways [I’m] happy this convo has started,” James posted on X. “It ain’t about ‘face of the game” and it ain’t about one person or one show, it’s about the culture of basketball, the most beautiful game in the world. Our game has never been better. Incredible young stars from all over the world and some older ones 🤣🤣🤣 Steph Curry should be all we are talking about today. Let’s discuss how great OKC and The Cavs have been this season with 2 completely different styles and break down why and how they have.”

James said the media have the right to criticize players, however, there should be boundaries.

“Of course, if players don’t perform, we need to discuss that too and break that down. Even that can be discussed in a way that’s not to bring finality to that player’s game but to leave room to see how that player responds and let’s watch the journey of that player,” James continued on X.

LeBron No Longer Cares About What’s Said About Him

James, the longtime face of the NBA who is already on the twilight of a legendary career, made it clear his rant against the media isn’t about the negative coverage about him.

“This ain’t about me either. At this point I don’t really care what’s said about me, it’s always something. This is about the impact the negativity is having on our beautiful game and our fans. I know I speak for a lot of players and more importantly, a helluva lot of great fans that truly love and celebrate this sport around the world. #MindtheGame 💭🧠👑 ” James concluded on his post on X.

ESPN’s NBA insider Brian Windhorst agreed with James’ sentiments and said on “NBA Today on Friday, Feb. 28, that “he is correct that we [media] are a little bit out of balance.”

Former WNBA star-turned ESPN analyst Chiney Ogwumike understood where James is coming from.

“I think that we have a responsibility in this business to do two things: provide entertainment and to also provide analysis. And very few are better at the entertainment portion, especially this show than First Take. But the analysis I think is what players are looking for more,” Ogwumike said on “First Take” on Friday, Feb. 28.

How It All Started

The whole conversation started when Edwards said during the NBA All-Star Weekend that he doesn’t want to become the “Face of the NBA” he feels he’s capable.

James was asked about it, and concluded that younger players are ducking it because of so much negativity in the coverage of the league.

“Ant already said he doesn’t want it. He ain’t trying to deal with that [expletive],” James told reporters after his Lakers beat Edwards’ Minnesota Timberwolves 111-102 on Thursday, Feb. 27. “I mean, Channing Frye said it the other day, too. Like, I mean, it’s unfortunate, but, like, why do you want to be the face of a league when all the all to put all the people that you know that cover our game and talk about our game on a day to day basis [expletive] on everybody?

“To have that responsibility, it’s just weird. It’s weird energy. Channing, he said it perfectly. [He] couldn’t said it no better, but Ant said he doesn’t want it. I didn’t ask for it, but I knew there was a responsibility for me, not only to my family, my friends, my community and whoever that was going to follow my journey throughout my career, not only in Ohio, but I started there, but all over America and all over world.

“I’ve always taken that seriously and understood from the beginning what being a professional was all about and being a role model is all about. So try to hold that with the utmost respect and honor, but I feel Ant. I understand, I completely understand this weird energy when it comes to this.”

Alder Almo is a basketball journalist covering the NBA for Heavy.com. He has more than 15 years of experience in local and international media, including broadcast, print and digital. He previously covered the Knicks for Empire Sports Media and the NBA for Off the Glass. Alder is from the Philippines and is now based in Jersey City, New Jersey. More about Alder Almo

