Controversial LeBron Teammate Announces Fight Against Ex-Lakers Forward

The post-playing days of NBA stars have always been unique, but for controversial former LeBron James teammate Delonte West and ex-Los Angeles Lakers forward Michael Beasley, the latest story might take the cake.

It was recently announced that West and Beasley, two players who haven’t been in the league for a while, are set to face each other in an upcoming boxing match.

West has been struggling with addiction since his playing days, but is on the mend and beginning a stint as a boxer amid his rehabilitation. The former Lakers wing in Beasley has remained in the basketball world since his time in the NBA came to an end and is now testing the waters in a new sport.

Ex-LeBron Teammate Delonte West And Ex-Lakers Player Michael Beasley Set For Boxing Match

According to an announcement post made by West on social media, the former teammate of the NBA’s all-time leading scorer is set to fight the second overall pick in the 2008 Draft.

“After becoming increasingly active on social media over the past several months, former NBA guard Delonte West has announced that he will step into the boxing ring next month,” Basketnews.com wrote about the West-Beasley fight announcement. “The 43-year-old, who spent eight seasons in the NBA, announced that he is set to face former No. 2 overall NBA Draft pick Michael Beasley in a boxing match on October 16.”

West has no previous professional or semi-professional fighting experience, while Beasley made previous headlines for his bout against James’ old foe Lance Stephenson.

“West and Beasley will square off on the 16th edition of Adin Ross’ boxing show Brand Risk Promotions in Miami, Florida. The event takes place on October 16,” Donagh Corby of Bloody Elbow wrote after the boxing match was announced. “Beasley has fighting experience, having lost an MMA bout to Lance Stephenson earlier this year on Brand Risk. In that fight he was taken down and submitted, whereas this time around he will stay on the feet against West.

What Has Each Former NBA Player Been Doing?

West’s post-NBA days have been well documented over the past few years since he was seen on the streets. After his situation was put out to the basketball world, the player who spent time with James on the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2007 to 2010, also with stints on the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks, has been in drug rehabilitation programs and now appears to be getting back on his feet in a positive way.

“After his NBA career ended in 2012, West went through significant personal difficulties, including homelessness, mental health struggles and substance abuse,” Basketnews.com wrote about West. “In recent months, however, West has been much more active on social media, regularly sharing videos and updates while celebrating his sobriety.”

West played a total of nine seasons in the league, with career averages of 9.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.6 assists on 44.8% shooting. He was just one season shy of winning titles with both the Celtics in 2008 and the Mavericks in 2011. Now, he’s set to start his fighting career, with his bout against the former Lakers player now set.

As for Beasley, since leaving the NBA in 2019 after his stint with James and the Lakers, he has played in several overseas leagues. He most recently played in the Big 3, where the former second overall pick won two MVP awards in the league in 2024 and 2025.

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Some might argue Beasley never lived up to his high expectations in the NBA, but regardless of that, he is continuing his athletic career and is poised to fight West in a month. In 609 total games through 11 seasons, Beasley averaged 12.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists on 46.5% shooting. His final season came in 2018-19, which saw him play just 26 games for the Lakers.