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Controversial LeBron Teammate Announces Fight Against Ex-Lakers Forward

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Delonte West Michael Beasley fight, LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers
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PHOENIX - DECEMBER 21: Delonte West #13 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the NBA game against of the Phoenix Suns at US Airways Center on December 21, 2009 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Cavaliers defeated the Suns 109-91. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The post-playing days of NBA stars have always been unique, but for controversial former LeBron James teammate Delonte West and ex-Los Angeles Lakers forward Michael Beasley, the latest story might take the cake.

It was recently announced that West and Beasley, two players who haven’t been in the league for a while, are set to face each other in an upcoming boxing match.

West has been struggling with addiction since his playing days, but is on the mend and beginning a stint as a boxer amid his rehabilitation. The former Lakers wing in Beasley has remained in the basketball world since his time in the NBA came to an end and is now testing the waters in a new sport.

Ex-LeBron Teammate Delonte West And Ex-Lakers Player Michael Beasley Set For Boxing Match

Delonte West Michael Beasley fight, LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers
GettySAN JOSE, CA – OCTOBER 12: Michael Beasley #11 of the Los Angeles Lakers walks off the court smiling after he received two technical fouls and was ejected from the game against the Golden State Warriors during the second half of their NBA preseason basketball game at SAP Center on October 12, 2018 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

According to an announcement post made by West on social media, the former teammate of the NBA’s all-time leading scorer is set to fight the second overall pick in the 2008 Draft.

“After becoming increasingly active on social media over the past several months, former NBA guard Delonte West has announced that he will step into the boxing ring next month,” Basketnews.com wrote about the West-Beasley fight announcement. “The 43-year-old, who spent eight seasons in the NBA, announced that he is set to face former No. 2 overall NBA Draft pick Michael Beasley in a boxing match on October 16.”

West has no previous professional or semi-professional fighting experience, while Beasley made previous headlines for his bout against James’ old foe Lance Stephenson.

“West and Beasley will square off on the 16th edition of Adin Ross’ boxing show Brand Risk Promotions in Miami, Florida. The event takes place on October 16,” Donagh Corby of Bloody Elbow wrote after the boxing match was announced. “Beasley has fighting experience, having lost an MMA bout to Lance Stephenson earlier this year on Brand Risk. In that fight he was taken down and submitted, whereas this time around he will stay on the feet against West.

What Has Each Former NBA Player Been Doing?

Delonte West Michael Beasley fight, LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers
GettyDallas Mavericks guard Delonte West attempts a free throw during a 2021 game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

West’s post-NBA days have been well documented over the past few years since he was seen on the streets. After his situation was put out to the basketball world, the player who spent time with James on the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2007 to 2010, also with stints on the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks, has been in drug rehabilitation programs and now appears to be getting back on his feet in a positive way.

“After his NBA career ended in 2012, West went through significant personal difficulties, including homelessness, mental health struggles and substance abuse,” Basketnews.com wrote about West. “In recent months, however, West has been much more active on social media, regularly sharing videos and updates while celebrating his sobriety.”

West played a total of nine seasons in the league, with career averages of 9.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.6 assists on 44.8% shooting. He was just one season shy of winning titles with both the Celtics in 2008 and the Mavericks in 2011. Now, he’s set to start his fighting career, with his bout against the former Lakers player now set.

As for Beasley, since leaving the NBA in 2019 after his stint with James and the Lakers, he has played in several overseas leagues. He most recently played in the Big 3, where the former second overall pick won two MVP awards in the league in 2024 and 2025.

Some might argue Beasley never lived up to his high expectations in the NBA, but regardless of that, he is continuing his athletic career and is poised to fight West in a month. In 609 total games through 11 seasons, Beasley averaged 12.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists on 46.5% shooting. His final season came in 2018-19, which saw him play just 26 games for the Lakers.

Eli Gregorski is a sports journalist covering the NBA for Heavy Sports. He has years of sports writing experience covering the NBA, NFL, college football and basketball, international soccer, and Formula One. He graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder, where he was the assistant sports editor for the award-winning CU Independent student publication. More about Eli Gregorski

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Controversial LeBron Teammate Announces Fight Against Ex-Lakers Forward

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