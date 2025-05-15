LeBron Urged to Skip $52 Million Contract, Team Up With Top Playoff Contender

Throughout his tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James has signed short-term deals. In doing so, the veteran superstar has control of his future on a year-to-year basis, while also putting himself in a position to maximize his earning potential.

As such, LeBron is once again mulling over his future. The 40-year-old has a $52.6 million player option on the table. He can either opt out and hit free agency, opt in and pick up a big payday, or choose to call it quits and retire.

During a May 14 episode of Fox Sports’ “First Things First,” Nick Wright and Chris Broussard discussed the idea of LeBron opting out and heading back home to join the Cleveland Cavaliers. The two analysts built thier discussion on the concept of LeBron signing a minimum deal, to ensure the Cavaliers roster remained intact.

“They would be easily, to me, the favorite in the East,” Broussard said of the Cavaliers. “Easily…Put LeBron in there, a guy who won’t melt down like some of these guys did. He brings them more toughness. They’re not a tough team, which is odd for Cleveland. Cleveland’s a tough city. They’re not a tough team. He would bring some toughness…I

If the Cavaliers could keep their entire core intact and add a veteran LeBron to the roster, they would be a scary prospect heading into the 2025-26 season.

Nick Wright Believes LeBron Should Return Home

During a May 14 appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show,” Wright urged LeBron to leave the Lakers and rejoin the Cavaliers.

“Year 23 — go back home, win a title with Cleveland, or at least make another Finals is something for LeBron James,” Wright said. “You couldn’t go there if they won 64 games and won the Finals, but when they just keep getting clocked in Round 2… ‘Who’s your starting three? Max Strus? I think I’m an upgrade.’”

LeBron is already a Cavaliers legend. However, he deserves the opportunity to fight for one more championship in front of his hometown crowd. Moving back to Cleveland would also give LeBron the opportunity to retire on his home court, back where it all started in 2004.

LeBron Doesn’t Need Lakers’ Money

The Cavaliers are unlikely to acquire LeBron via trade. As such, he would need to opt out of the $52 million currently on the table. Fortunately for the Cavaliers, LeBron is a millionaire and doesn’t need the Lakers’ money to stay afloat.

As such, if he does wish to bow out of the NBA on his own terms, a move back to Cleveland could be a logical choice. Whether or not he would be willing to potentially leave his family in Los Angeles for a year or two, would remain to be seen.

Nevertheless, if LeBron wants a storybook ending to a legendary career, there’s only one place that can happen, and it’s not in Hollywood.