Lakers Left In Dark on Cavs’ LeBron James Plan After Playoff Sweep

When it comes to LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers‘ biggest free agency threat is the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The superstar forward left a team before to return to the Cavaliers, and the masses seem to believe that there is a chance he could do it again for his final dance in the NBA.

Everybody wants answers out of LeBron at this time, but he isn’t giving the public anything to work with. Reporters attempted to get something out of the Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell on Monday night, but the question was deflected.

Donovan Mitchell Won’t Discuss LeBron James

“That is not for me. I am not trying to get a headline,” Mitchell told reporters when asked about a potential return to the Cavs for LeBron. “That’s a Koby Altman question, that’s a Mike Gansey question.”

Really, it’s a LeBron James question. If the Cavaliers can get James back on a team-friendly deal, it’s an avenue worth exploring. The Cavaliers have seemed open to a third stint with James, and it’s a realistic scenario.

However, Mitchell won’t have a say on the matter unless he inks a long-term extension with the Cavs. As far as anybody is concerned, Mitchell’s future might be in question in Cleveland for the time being.

In 2026-2027, Mitchell is set to make $50.1 million. Next summer, he’ll have a player option on the table for $53.8 million. With the Cavs ending up on the wrong side of the Eastern Conference sweep that took place on Monday, Cleveland’s front office has a lot more than just LeBron James to think about.

Should The Lakers Feel Pressure From Cleveland?

There is an assumption that the Lakers want James back, but the financials could get tricky. The Lakers aren’t going to break the bank for LeBron this time around, so the money will be a factor.

There is a chance the Cavaliers offer more than LA, which could convince James to move back to Cleveland for a year. There is some pressure there for the Lakers, but they shouldn’t sweat the situation too much.

At the end of the day, the Lakers have been focused on their new era since the start of the 2025-2026 season. Luka Doncic is the No. 1 priority in LA. Unless he pounds the table for the Lakers to bring LeBron back, the Lakers would be wise to go with the flow in the LeBron market this offseason.