Legend Claims Lakers Fans Celebrated the Departure of LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers will not have LeBron James on the roster next season for the first time in eight years. James decided that he wants to play the final chapter of his career elsewhere. He leaves the team with a boatload of accomplishments, including helping them win the title in 2020.

James will end up being somewhere else, and he’s hoping to play for a team that can make a deeper run in the postseason. Without James, the Lakers went on a spending spree on players to replace him and help improve the bench. His time with the team didn’t seem to get the proper love.

A former Lakers legend believes that fans are actually happy that James is no longer with the team.

Derek Fisher Claims Fans Celebrated LeBron James Leaving the Lakers

In an interview on Yahoo Sports Daily, Derek Fisher asserted his belief that fans are glad that James is no longer with the team.

“A lot of people in LA didn’t love LeBron’s time here. And it’s been confusing to me, the reaction to him deciding not to return to LA. A lot of people have celebrated and almost had a parade like it’s the greatest thing ever.”

Fisher played on some of the greatest Lakers teams ever. Those teams were led by Kobe Bryant, which is why this tension with some fans arose. Those fans were Kobe fans, not Lakers fans. Lakers fans were actually happy that James came to the franchise and helped them win a title.

Fans of Kobe can be delusional in their love for him. They believe that he is even better than Michael Jordan, which is not correct. James, at worst, is the second-best player in the history of basketball. The appreciation level he got while in LA was not what it should have been.

Los Angeles Cannot Replace LeBron James’ Production This Season

While James is no longer the elite player he used to be, he is still a productive player. LA is not going to be able to replicate that production next year from the players replacing him in the rotation. Their hope is that Luka Doncic is able to stay healthy for the entire season.

Doncic has had a history of injuries, and not having him at all in the playoffs kept them from having a shot against OKC. James at least gave the team some insurance against a Doncic injury because he can still create his own shot. That is no longer the case heading into next season.

Rob Pelinka made a lot of bold moves this summer to build the team that Doncic wants around him. Lakers fans might change their tune about James midway through the year if things aren’t going as well as expected. This is a team that doesn’t have any injury insurance.